Mark Andrews: Ravens Need to Focus on Starting Faster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have overcome a double-digit deficit three times this season.

The goal now is to start faster so they don't have to fight that uphill battle.

"You know, that's one of those things that we have to go in and work on, is just starting fast," Andrews said. "We have a bunch of players that work hard and, you know, fly around, play 100 percent. And coaches that, you know, coach us hard and really care. So, we're going to get this thing down. There's a lot of positives that happened tonight.

"You know, we're a 6-3 ball team, and, you know, there's a lot of positives. And that's what we're going to build on, learn from the mistakes, and build on the positives. And we're going to continue to be a dangerous team.”

Over nine games, the Ravens have scored just 27 points in the first quarter. They have been held scoreless five times in 18 first-half quarters.

"Every week. It's ridiculous," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I don't understand it either. We just have to do a better job at that. You know, hit the ground running, like we’re supposed to do. And that starts by staying calm and just doing us. Don't put nothing extra on our minds.”

It's been a point of frustration throughout the season. The Ravens also want to score early to take some of the pressure off the defense, which has been susceptible to big plays.

"All of our guys are a bunch of battlers," center Bradley Bozeman said. "[We] battle to the end, no matter what the score is. No matter what the situation is, [we] just continue to work until the very end and until the last breath. I’m so proud of these guys for doing that and just working and trying to continue to get the win and do like we’ve been doing."