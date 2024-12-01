Mark Andrews Ties Ravens Touchdown Record
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' slow start to the season feels like a lifetime ago now.
Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2021 All-Pro, didn't score until Week 6 this season, but has been on an absolute heater since then with six touchdowns in seven games. He continued his hot streak in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, making an incredible grab over multiple defenders for a 14-yard score.
In the process, Andrews etched his name into the record books once again. He became the Ravens' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns earlier this season, and after that grab, he's now tied for the all-time lead in total touchdowns (rushing and receiving) with running back Jamal Lewis at 47 apiece.
Andrews has been Lamar Jackson's go-to weapon for years now, and stats like this really show just how valuable he truly is. Whether it's as a safety valve or making incredible catches like this one, he's someone the Ravens can count on in pretty much any situation.
The Ravens lead the Eagles 9-0 early in the second quarter, looking to end Philadelphia's seven-game winning streak and keep pace in the AFC North.
