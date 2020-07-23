RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

What is Mark Ingram's role for Ravens in 2020?

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram met every expectation for the Ravens this past season.

The veteran running back signed with Baltimore as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019 after eight seasons in New Orleans. 

Ingram made an immediate impact, running for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores, earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl.

Overall, the Ravens set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries. 

Ingram, 30, suffered an ankle injury late in the season against Cleveland and he was apparently hampered in the playoff loss to the Titans when he managed just six carries for 22 yards. 

The Ravens have all three running backs on the roster from last season — Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill. The team added another playmaker, J.K. Dobbins, in the second round of this year's NFL draft.

In addition to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has a propensity to run the ball, will there be enough carries for all of these players?

Ingram will start the season atop the depth chart, but the Ravens could limit his opportunities so he stays fresh for the playoff push in the second half of the season.

Dobbins has the talent to earn reps and Edwards led the team in rushing as a rookie in 2018. Hill showed some spark with his limited number of carries. 

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is confident there will be plenty of opportunities for all four running backs. 

"These guys can all do different things, they should be fresh for four quarters," DeCosta said. "I think we protect ourselves in case of injuries or things like that. It fortifies us, it makes us stronger, and it gives us a guy with home run potential."

Ingram is the most established running back on the roster and the Ravens will likely rely heavily on his experience because of the tumultuous offseason with Covid-19. 

Still, there are some younger players that will be pushing for playing time. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy Showdown: Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes? That's a question many fantasy football owners will be asking themselves on the days leading up to their draft.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

SI RavenCountry Preseason All-AFC North Team: Defense

The Ravens placed five players on the SI RavenCountry Preseason All-AFC North Defensive Team, followed closely by the Steelers who had four selections.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

UPDATE: Ravens finalize deals with all 10 draft picks

Devin Duvernay became the last Ravens draft pick to sign just hours after Patrick Queen signed his contract. Baltimore now has all 10 rookies under contract.

Todd Karpovich

D.J. Fluker drops weight, but not his edge for the Ravens

Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker has lost some weight, but not the chip on his shoulder judging by his high-impact workout videos.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens overhauled defensive line ranked 17th in NFL

The Ravens invested heavily in their defensive line this offseason, but recent rankings have them firmly behind their AFC North rivals.

Todd Karpovich

SI RavenCountry Preseason All-AFC North Team: Offense

Ravens, Browns lead SI RavenCountry Preseason All-AFC North Team for the offense with four players apiece.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens: 5 biggest questions entering training camp

While the Ravens have one of the deepest and most talented teams in the NFL, here are the top five questions surrounding the roster entering training camp.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens' Alabama connection provides food for the needy

Ravens running back Mark Ingram and newly acquired offensive lineman Andre Smith partnered with their former Alabama teammate Chris Rogers to feed the hungry in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens players participate in #WeWantToPlay movement

Several Ravens joined a social media movement #WeWantToPlay to voice concerns about the league's safety precautions heading into training camp amid Covid-19.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens to formally open training camp July 28 amid concerns

The Ravens will formally open training camp on July 28, albeit in an atmosphere, unlike any other years because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich