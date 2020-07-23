What is Mark Ingram's role for Ravens in 2020?

Mark Ingram met every expectation for the Ravens this past season.

The veteran running back signed with Baltimore as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019 after eight seasons in New Orleans.

Ingram made an immediate impact, running for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores, earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl.

Overall, the Ravens set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries.

Ingram, 30, suffered an ankle injury late in the season against Cleveland and he was apparently hampered in the playoff loss to the Titans when he managed just six carries for 22 yards.

The Ravens have all three running backs on the roster from last season — Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill. The team added another playmaker, J.K. Dobbins, in the second round of this year's NFL draft.

In addition to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has a propensity to run the ball, will there be enough carries for all of these players?

Ingram will start the season atop the depth chart, but the Ravens could limit his opportunities so he stays fresh for the playoff push in the second half of the season.

Dobbins has the talent to earn reps and Edwards led the team in rushing as a rookie in 2018. Hill showed some spark with his limited number of carries.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is confident there will be plenty of opportunities for all four running backs.

"These guys can all do different things, they should be fresh for four quarters," DeCosta said. "I think we protect ourselves in case of injuries or things like that. It fortifies us, it makes us stronger, and it gives us a guy with home run potential."

Ingram is the most established running back on the roster and the Ravens will likely rely heavily on his experience because of the tumultuous offseason with Covid-19.

Still, there are some younger players that will be pushing for playing time.