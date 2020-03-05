Free-Agent Market for Pass Rushers Could Be Thin for Ravens

It's no secret the Ravens want to add a pass rusher this offseason.

The team also needs to decide whether to place the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last year. This would give the Ravens more time to negotiate a long-term deal or perhaps trade Judon.

The Ravens, however, might want to hold onto Judon because the free-agent market for pass rushers is growing thin. Some of the top players appear to be staying with their current teams.

"Right now, it looks like Yannick Ngakoue, Judon, Shaq Barrett, and Bud Dupree are all getting tagged," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said. "That leaves Jadeveon Clowney as the top edge-rushing free agent, with guys like Dante Fowler and Markus Golden, and 30-somethings Robert Quinn, Everson Griffen and Jason Pierre-Paul (Quinn isn't 30, but will be before the season starts) as the top options out there. Which, in turn, could create a trade market for Judon, who Baltimore may wind up moving."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team will use all of its resources to boost personnel, via free agency or the NFL Draft. There are several solid pass rushers available in the year's draft, including A.J. Epenesa (Iowa), K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU), Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State), Terrell Lewis (Alabama) and Julian Okwara (Notre Dame ).

Baltimore currently has $30.7 million in salary-cap space, according to OverTheCap.com. While that provided more flexibility than previous years, it still ranks in the bottom third of the NFL. As a result, the Ravens are in no position to get into a bidding war for free agents.

The marquee players, such as Clowney, want huge paydays and could price themselves out of the Ravens comfort zone. The team would likely shy away from any contracts in the $20-million per year range.

The Ravens do have a couple of playmakers on their current roster that can help fill that void if they take the next step in their development.

Most notably, linebacker Jaylon Ferguson is poised to make a bigger impact. After a slow start to his rookie season, the playmaker from from Louisiana Tech played much better when his playing time increased after fellow linebacker Pernell McPhee suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Ferguson finished his first year with 2.5 sacks, 31 tackles and nine quarterback hits in 14 games (nine starts).

"I’ve said that I’ve been one of his biggest advocates," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "I think this guy is going to be a really good player for quite some time, I really do. Because the way he attacks the game, studies the game, he’s in the best shape he’s been. I said that about a month-and-a-half ago, and he knows how important it is, and that’s why he’s been able to play more plays."

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will find a way to boost the pass rush, but it might come at a cost. Baltimore has Super-Bowl aspirations, so DeCosta will be steadfast if fixing any weaknesses of the team.