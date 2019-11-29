Raven
Marlon Humphrey Analyzes 49ers' Attack

Todd Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

He'll see a different type of offense when the Ravens host the 49ers in Week 13. 

San Francisco is ranked sixth overall for total offense, averaging 382.3 yards per game. The 49ers also have the league's second-ranked running attack led by fullback Kyle Juszczyk. 

“I think what makes them so unique is they’re able to be very successful with putting a fullback in the game," Humphrey said. "Usually, when they throw the ball, they’re very confident in their receivers to get open. You know you’re going to have to play single-high. You won’t be able to play split-safety because of how much they run the ball, and I think the game will really be won with the run game and the one-on-one passing attack."

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 2,731 yards with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His favorite targets are George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

Baltimore's defense has played much better over the recent winning streak and the secondary has been able to cause several turnovers. 

However, Humphrey expects San Francisco to pound the ball. It could be a rainy day in Baltimore. 

"They’ve run the ball so successfully. There’s only so much you can limit them running the ball," Humphrey said. "But when that can’t be their go-to, you really have to be good on the outside with the corners. So, me and the secondary need to be on our game and stop their guys.”

