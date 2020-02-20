RavenCountry
The Potential Second-Year Impact of Marquise Brown

Todd Karpovich

Several Ravens players marveled at the speed of receiver Marquise Brown last season.

Brown was surprised because wasn't even running at 100 percent.

He had undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year. 

Still, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several high-light reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. 

"Marquise, who was really not 100-percent most of the year – and that was pretty obvious, right?" Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "And he’s a huge piece of what we’re doing and fits this offense so well."

The Ravens selected the the 5-9, 170-pound Brown with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and he met the expectations of becoming a legitimate downfield threat. 

Brown now has a full offseason to fully recover from the foot injury. He should be able to participate in the Ravens OTAs and be fully ready for training camp. 

Brown will be able to create matchup problems and against even the most talented secondaries and generate opportunities for his teammates. In the playoff loss to Tennessee, Brown caught seven passes for 126 yards. 

“When he's not involved, he's making the offense better, because there'll be two defenders guarding him sometimes," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "He's so fast, and he runs great routes. And he's not even 100 [percent] to his full potential, so he plays a big part in our offense. And we have to do a better job at getting him the ball.”

The Ravens were happy with his progress throughout his first-year with team. Brown was able to absorb the nuances of the offense, which revolved around the running attack.

“The biggest thing, in our run game, sometimes we use him on the back side, when a lot of times [previously] we’d use runs,"Assistant Head Coach/Pass Coordinator/Wide Receivers David Culley said. "We’ve [put] him on the front side, because he understands what we need to get done on that side. And from a standpoint of scouting, normally, if we’re running the ball sometimes, you think he’s always to the back side. 

"But he has gotten to the point now where he understands what needs to happen to the play side, and we’ve gotten him a bunch to the play side doing runs. But he has improved tremendously. You look at his size and you say he’s a little guy, a small guy. [But] he’s probably one of the toughest guys we have on this football team.”

Comments

Robbo15_
Robbo15_

But yet a lot of Ravens fans believe he isn't capable of being a #1 wr after his 1st season in which he was recovering this is why we didn't really throw too many shorter passes which would require him make quick cuts can't wait for him next season to show out

