Marquise Brown Returns to Practice for Ravens Heading Into Chiefs Matchup

Wide receiver has been bothered by ankle injury.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens finally received some good news two days prior to the matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs as wide receiver Marquise Brown returned to practice.

Brown was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury the prior two days. He is still listed as questionable for the game.

Brown caught six passes for 69 yards with a touchdown in the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. He could play a crucial role against the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Baltimore cornerback Jimmy Smith was limited again and his availability is uncertain. Smith missed the game against the Raiders. He was supposed to cover and tight end Darren Waller, who finished with 10 receptions for 105 yards with a touchdown.

However, left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed his third straight practice with an ankle injury. If Stanley cannot play, the Ravens could move Alejandro Villanueva into his spot and have Patrick Mekari play right tackle.

Cornerback Chris Westry has been placed on Injured Reserve.

Here is Friday's injury report for both the Ravens.

The Chiefs have no players listed as out, doubtful or questionable.

Ravens

Out

DE Derek Wolfe (back/hip)

Questionable

WR Devin Duvernay (groin)

OLB Daelin Hayes (knee)

CB Marlon Humphrey (back)

CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

T Ronnie Stanley (ankle)