Ravens Marquise Brown Poised to Make Impact with Merchandise

The NFL Players Association recently released its list of "2020 Rising Stars" that identifies players poised to have an impact on consumer sales and eventually rank among the top sellers of officially licensed merchandise.

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown finished four in the "2020 Rising Stars — Veterans" list. Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers) and D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) finished ahead of him.

Rounding out the top 10 were Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers); Jaylon Smith (Cowboys), Raheem Mostert (49ers), Damien Williams (Chiefs), Drew Lock (Broncos) and Mecole Hardman (Chiefs).

To be considered for the list, veteran players must not have appeared on any previous quarterly or year-end NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List, which are the only verified rankings of all officially licensed products from retailers.

Based on NFKPA data, Metcalf leads Rising Star veterans in social media growth, adding more than one million followers in the past year. Williams leads with the most engaged social media audience (24.98%).

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson already ranks third among all players for merchandise sales behind Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, according to Variety.

Joe Burrow, the top overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, was ranked No. 1 among all of the rookies projected to finish among the Top 50 retail stars.

He was followed by Chase Young (Washington Redskins); Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins); CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys); Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos); Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas Raiders); Isaiah Simmons (Arizona Cardinals); Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers); Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings); and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs).

Burrow has the highest social media engagement (31.7%) among the listed rookies. Burrow and Lamb are the fastest growing on social media, with 93% of Burrow's audience following him in the past year.