RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Marquise Brown Poised to Make Impact with Merchandise

Todd Karpovich

The NFL Players Association recently released its list of "2020 Rising Stars" that identifies players poised to have an impact on consumer sales and eventually rank among the top sellers of officially licensed merchandise.

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown finished four in the "2020 Rising Stars — Veterans" list. Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers) and D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) finished ahead of him.

Rounding out the top 10 were Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers); Jaylon Smith (Cowboys), Raheem Mostert (49ers), Damien Williams (Chiefs), Drew Lock (Broncos) and Mecole Hardman (Chiefs).

To be considered for the list, veteran players must not have appeared on any previous quarterly or year-end NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List, which are the only verified rankings of all officially licensed products from retailers.

Based on NFKPA data, Metcalf leads Rising Star veterans in social media growth, adding more than one million followers in the past year. Williams leads with the most engaged social media audience (24.98%).

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson already ranks third among all players for merchandise sales behind Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, according to Variety. 

Joe Burrow, the top overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, was ranked No. 1 among all of the rookies projected to finish among the Top 50 retail stars. 

He was followed by Chase Young (Washington Redskins); Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins); CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys); Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos); Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas Raiders); Isaiah Simmons (Arizona Cardinals); Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers); Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings); and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs). 

Burrow has the highest social media engagement (31.7%) among the listed rookies. Burrow and Lamb are the fastest growing on social media, with 93% of Burrow's audience following him in the past year.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Ravens North' Jets Add Another Former Baltimore Player

Joe Flacco became the latest former player for the Baltimore Ravens to sign with the New York Jets.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Pandemic Not Slowing Lamar Jackson or Hollywood Brown

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Hollywood Brown are practicing social distancing ... with long passes downfield.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Miles Boykins Looking to Become Bigger Force for Ravens

Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin admits that he had an uneven rookie season. Still, Boykin has high hopes for the future and he plans to play a bigger role.

Todd Karpovich

by

Killadre

Ravens Trail Steelers in AFC North Rankings for Safeties

The Ravens, Bengals, Browns and Steelers have several veteran playmakers in the secondary and a couple of newcomers ready to make an impact.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews Can Be a Bigger Force In Third Year for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Mark Andrews has become the favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson and he is looking to make an even bigger impact in his third year,

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Ravens Rookie Geno Stone Looks Up to Teammate Chuck Clark

Ravens rookie Geno Stone not only wants to reward his Ravens for selecting but also show other NFL teams they made a huge mistake passing on him.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram: Ravens Want to Break More Rushing Records

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram was part of the greatest ground attack in league history and he thinks they can be even better this season.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

How Will Baltimore's Cancellation of Summer Events Affect Ravens?

Baltimore City extended closures of large public events through Aug. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect the Ravens preseason schedule.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Trail AFC North Rivals in Wide Receivers Rankings

The Baltimore Ravens provided quarterback Lamar Jackson with additional talent at wide receiver, but they still trail their AFC North rivals at that position.

Todd Karpovich

Examining the Ravens' Deep Running Back Corps

The Baltimore Ravens might be challenged to spread out carries among four talented running backs in Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Todd Karpovich