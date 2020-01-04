Matthew Judon: 'It's Not Easy to Be a Raven'

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon scoffed at the mere idea Ravens coach John Harbaugh has gone easy on the team recently.

Judon yelled to Harbaugh who was within ear shot of a media scrum: "Hey, Coach, have you eased up on us in the last four years? This year more? No, man."

Harbaugh replied: "I like that. I knew that they were going to go that route.”

Judon: “Yes.”

Harbaugh: “It's as hard as it's always been.”

Judon: “Yes, I feel like we just ... I think it's the confidence that they're seeing from our team, and they think it's like easy. It's not easy to be a Raven. It's not easy to play here. You have to earn it, and I think that's what we did during training camp and throughout the games, man. We had two very hard weeks when we lost some bad games early in the season, and Coach challenged us, and he was like, ‘What type of team are you all going to be?’ We proved it for the rest of the season.”

The Ravens players did appear more relaxed this week as they enjoyed a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

Still, the Ravens are a wolf in sheep's clothing.

The players said they were focused and Harbaugh was pleased how they performed over the past week.

The Ravens received some good news when quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week after battling the flu. He was greeted with some smack-talking from his teammates.

"Lamar [Jackson] has been kind of sick lately," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "He threw a little incompletion. I was like, ‘Where’s the Pepto-Bismol?’ So, it was a lot of chirping like that. It was fun.”

The Ravens will either play the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans or Houston Texans in the second round of the playoffs. Baltimore gets the lowest seed to emerge from the wild-card round, while No. 2 Kansas City plays the higher seed.

Right guard Marshal Yanda has been impressed with the team's focus this entire season, Now, it's time to take that concentration to a higher level.

"We do what we do every single day. We put the work in, put the time in to prepare," right guard Marshal Yanda said. "Whoever that team is going to be, we will prepare and put the work in and be ready to put our best foot forward. Play winning football – that’s our mindset. Just stay focused, stay in the moment and don’t worry about the Super Bowl."