RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Matthew Judon: 'It's Not Easy to Be a Raven'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon scoffed at the mere idea Ravens coach John Harbaugh has gone easy on the team recently.

Judon yelled to Harbaugh who was within ear shot of a media scrum: "Hey, Coach, have you eased up on us in the last four years? This year more? No, man." 

Harbaugh replied:  "I like that. I knew that they were going to go that route.”

Judon: “Yes.” 

Harbaugh: “It's as hard as it's always been.”

Judon: “Yes, I feel like we just ... I think it's the confidence that they're seeing from our team, and they think it's like easy. It's not easy to be a Raven. It's not easy to play here. You have to earn it, and I think that's what we did during training camp and throughout the games, man. We had two very hard weeks when we lost some bad games early in the season, and Coach challenged us, and he was like, ‘What type of team are you all going to be?’ We proved it for the rest of the season.”

The Ravens players did appear more relaxed this week as they enjoyed a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed. 

Still, the Ravens are a wolf in sheep's clothing.

The players said they were focused and Harbaugh was pleased how they performed over the past week.

The Ravens received some good news when quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week after battling the flu. He was greeted with some smack-talking from his teammates.

"Lamar [Jackson] has been kind of sick lately," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "He threw a little incompletion. I was like, ‘Where’s the Pepto-Bismol?’ So, it was a lot of chirping like that. It was fun.”

The Ravens will either play the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans or Houston Texans in the second round of the playoffs. Baltimore gets the lowest seed to emerge from the wild-card round, while No. 2 Kansas City plays the higher seed.

Right guard Marshal Yanda has been impressed with the team's focus this entire season, Now, it's time to take that concentration to a higher level. 

"We do what we do every single day. We put the work in, put the time in to prepare," right guard Marshal Yanda said. "Whoever that team is going to be, we will prepare and put the work in and be ready to put our best foot forward. Play winning football – that’s our mindset. Just stay focused, stay in the moment and don’t worry about the Super Bowl."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Jackson's Return to Practice Leads to Spirited Exchange

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens received some good news when quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week after battling the flu. The Ravens are enjoying their status as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. However, that does not mean the team has lost any of its focus.

Ravens Land Five Players on 2019 AP NFL All-Pro Teams

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among five Ravens' players named to the 2019 AP NFL All-Pro teams. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker joined Jackson on the First Team. Right guard Marshal Yanda was named yo the Second Team. Linebacker Matthew Judon received votes.

Harbaugh Offers More Support for Coordinators Interviewing for Head Coaching Jobs

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh echoed his support for a pair of his coordinators in the running for head-coaching vacancies. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the top job in Cleveland on Thursday, Jan. 2. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale was scheduled to interview for the New York Giants head-coaching job on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Lamar Jackson Candidate for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards

Todd Karpovich

The NFL announced that Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is a finalist for the 2019 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year.Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and ranked third in the league with a career-high 113.3 passer rating. Jackson quarterbacked the league’s top scoring offense (33.2 points per game) en route to a 12-game winning streak, the AFC North division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Yanda Amazed At Jackson's Quick Ascent Into Top-Tier Quarterback

Todd Karpovich

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda likes to joke that he's an old man. At age 35, Yanda has shown that he has plenty left in the tank.He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl this season, which ranks as the fourth most in franchise history. Yanda is amazed at how quickly second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has emerged so quickly as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ravens Special Teams Could Play Key Role in Postseason

Todd Karpovich

Chris Horton knew he had some big shoes to fill when Jerry Rosburg decided to retire at the end of last season. Rosburg was a special-teams savant and had the Ravens consistently playing at a high level. Horton has also been effective coaching this unit.

Vlog: Notes from the Castle: Jan. 3

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens completed their first week of practice for the postseason. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and will not play until the divisional round on Jan.11 against the Bills, Titans or Texans.

Ravens Begin Preparation for Super Bowl Run

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens just completed their finest regular season in franchise history. Both their offensive and defensive coordinators are hot candidates for head coaching positions. Still, the team has not lost sight of its ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

Ravens Focused on Next Opponent, Not Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are staying focused as they begin preparation for the AFC playoffs. The phrase being tossed around the team's practice facility is "one-game playoff." The coaches and players know that all of the strides they made during their record-breaking regular season won't mean anything if they get bounced from the playoffs.

Rookie Justice Hill Adds Punch to Ravens Historic Ground Attack

Todd Karpovich

Justice Hill's workload has steadily increased throughout the season. With Mark Ingram sidelined in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh, Hill had perhaps his best game of the season. He finished with 39 yards on 10 carries, including an impressive 8-yard touchdown when he ran through a swarm of defenders.