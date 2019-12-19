RavenMaven
Matthew Judon Never Had a Doubt About Ravens Resurgence

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens allowed more than 500 yards of offense in a pair of losses to Kansas City and Cleveland earlier in the season.

The defense appeared to be in complete disarray, allowing long runs and receivers to run free in the secondary.

Following a 40-25 loss to the Browns on Sept. 29, many pundits didn't think the Ravens were even going to make the playoffs.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta added some reinforcements by signing linebackers Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort, and defensive tackles Justin Ellis and Domata Peko for more muscle upfront, He also acquired cornerback Marcus Peters from the Los Angeles Rams to strengthen the secondary. 

Almost two months later, Baltimore (12-2) is riding a 10-game winning streak and has already been crowned the AFC North champions. The Ravens can secure the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory in the rematch against Cleveland this week.

“We knew what we had in the locker room, and I think we just [came together]," Baltimore linebacker Matthew Judon said. "Shout out to the G.M. [Eric DeCosta] and upstairs for making those moves. They saw flaws or little weaknesses that we had, and they righted the ship. They got some people in here that helped us. There are some people that are Ravens that haven't lost yet, and we want to continue that trend." 

The Ravens were ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 395.5 yards per game, following those back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Browns. Baltimore was also ranked 23rd in allowing 25 points per game. 

Entering Week 16, the Ravens are ranked sixth in overall defense, allowing 314.3 yards per game. Baltimore is ranked fourth by allowing 18.4 points per game.  

Judon, a 2016 fifth-round draft pick, has played a key role in that resurgence. 

He is one of three NFL defenders (Shaquil Barrett & T.J. Watt) in 2019 to register at least eight sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits & three forced fumbles. Judon has tallied team highs in sacks (8.5), TFL (13) and QB hits (29) this season, helping Baltimore’s defense rank fourth in points (18.4) and sixth in yards (314.3 ypg) allowed per game.

Judon earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl. 

The earlier, negative talk galvanized the locker room and the Ravens are now the league's best team entering the final two weeks of the season. 

"We heard all the talk and all the chit-chatter [about] how bad we were, and we heard that," Judon said. "We just gelled together as a team, and we came together as a team. I think that's what helped us and sparked this run that we're on right now. A lot of people think that it's fake or it's just for the cameras. 

"We love each other like that when there are no cameras around, when you all aren't around. That's how we love each other, and that's how we speak to each other, and that's how we encourage one another. I think it's just showing on the football field, and it's showing when we play – how we encourage one another.”

