Mel Kiper Sees Ravens Addressing Two Areas of Need in Upcoming Draft
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will be able to grab a couple of players in the first two rounds of this year's draft that could be ready to make an immediate impact, according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper.
Baltimore will take Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 14th overall pick and then they will select Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall in the second round, Kiper predicts.
Those are two areas of need for Baltimore.
Here's a breakdown of those players, courtesy of The Draft Bible:
McDuffie
McDuffie is a corner with average size and terrific instincts that shine in Washington’s zone-heavy defense. He stands out because of his natural feel for the position, as well as his understanding of where he has help. His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. He rarely has a wasted step in his drops or breaks, and his angles are impeccable. Stays low in his drops and when positioning in zone, and his feet are quick and precise to change direction or spring into action. In addition, he’s very sound against the run. McDuffie always knows where his best source of help is, whether it’s the sideline or the defenders inside of him, and he positions himself properly to take advantage of them.
Tindall
Inside linebacker with great speed, very good physicality and above average size. Tindall moves sideline to sideline and can take on and shed blocks. He is slow processing and has below average agility. Tindall projects as a backup early on who will be a very good special teamer. He possesses all the traits required to be a good starting linebacker if he can significantly improve his processing.