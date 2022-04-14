Mel Kiper Sees Ravens Addressing Two Areas of Need in Upcoming Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will be able to grab a couple of players in the first two rounds of this year's draft that could be ready to make an immediate impact, according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper.

Baltimore will take Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 14th overall pick and then they will select Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall in the second round, Kiper predicts.

Those are two areas of need for Baltimore.

Here's a breakdown of those players, courtesy of The Draft Bible: