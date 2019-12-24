Merry Christmas! Lamar Jackson Gives O-Line Rolex Watches

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is quick to deflect praise, often crediting his offensive linemen for his success.

He further rewarded their performance by providing them with Rolex watches on Christmas Eve.

Two of those lineman — left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Marshal Yanda — were named to the Pro Bowl with Jackson this year. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was elected as an alternate.

"Our linemen have just been doing a great job this year," Jackson said earlier this season. "We just have to keep it going. I'm proud of them. I'm happy those guys [Ronnie Stanley and Marshal Yanda] are in the Pro Bowl. They deserve it, well deserved. I feel like ‘O.B.’ [Orlando Brown Jr.] should have been on the first one [roster], not a reserve, but we're trying to get to bigger things.”

The Ravens have already set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (62), points (503) and rushing yards (3,073, including 1,206 by Jackson, a new NFL record by a quarterback). The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in points (33.5) and rushing yards (204.0) per game, while they’re No. 2 in total yards per game (414.5).

Jackson is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and is third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

While the offensive line has always appreciated their relationship with Jackson, the second-year quarterback reciprocated those feeling with a once-in-a-lifetime gift. Jackson placed several of the watches at his teammates' practice stalls prior to practice.

“It’s incredible and it just kind of shows how giving and humble a person he is,” Mekari said.

Bozeman added: “He had a whole box of them, and he was handing them out to us as we came in. He said he was going to get us something nice and he did that.”

The Ravens are 13-2 and play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale. Several of Baltimore's regular starters, including Jackson and Yanda, will not play in the game to get some extra rest for the playoffs.