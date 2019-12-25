Michael Pierce Expects Another Street Fight with Steelers

OWINGS MILS, Md. — Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is ready for another epic battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even though the Ravens are resting some starters because they've already clinched the top seed in the playoffs, the rivalry game has not lost any luster. Pittsburgh needs a win and a loss by Tennessee to Houston to make the postseason.

“It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re fighting for a shot in the playoffs, so never," Pierce said. "We have history with those guys, so no. If anybody tells you otherwise, we should have a talk.”

Pierce is part of a stout Ravens run defense that is ranked fourth in the NFL, allowing 93 yards per game. He is ranked 10th on the team with 32 tackles, including a .5 sack.

He missed two games earlier this season with an ankle injury.

“I feel great, man," Pierce said. "I think I’ve been playing pretty well after I came back. I haven’t had any setbacks, haven’t had anything that’s kept me in the training room. So, I feel good.”

Baltimore (13-2) is riding an 11-game winning streak and won the AFC North for a second straight season.

With the playoff seeding already determined, Ravens coach John Harbaugh is prudently resting some key starters, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson, right guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Running back Mark Ingram.

Robert Griffin III will make his first start in early three years in place of Jackson. Baltimore wants to end the regular-season on a high note against its division rival.

"Anytime you line up, any Sunday, let alone being the Pittsburgh Steelers and they’re fighting for a playoff spot, you want to win," Pierce said. "So, to know that we have a winning streak just adds on to it. Whether it’s ‘RG3’ [Robert Griffin III] lining up, Brandon [Williams] not being there, we’re going to give it our best shot, and we’ll let the cards fall where they may.”