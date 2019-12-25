RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Michael Pierce Expects Another Street Fight with Steelers

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILS, Md. — Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is ready for another epic battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even though the Ravens are resting some starters because they've already clinched the top seed in the playoffs, the rivalry game has not lost any luster. Pittsburgh needs a win and a loss by Tennessee to Houston to make the postseason.

“It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re fighting for a shot in the playoffs, so never," Pierce said. "We have history with those guys, so no. If anybody tells you otherwise, we should have a talk.”

Pierce is part of a stout Ravens run defense that is ranked fourth in the NFL, allowing 93 yards per game. He is ranked 10th on the team with 32 tackles, including a .5 sack.

He missed two games earlier this season with an ankle injury.

“I feel great, man," Pierce said. "I think I’ve been playing pretty well after I came back. I haven’t had any setbacks, haven’t had anything that’s kept me in the training room. So, I feel good.”

Baltimore (13-2) is riding an 11-game winning streak and won the AFC North for a second straight season.

With the playoff seeding already determined, Ravens coach John Harbaugh is prudently resting some key starters, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson, right guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Running back Mark Ingram.

Robert Griffin III will make his first start in early three years in place of Jackson. Baltimore wants to end the regular-season on a high note against its division rival. 

"Anytime you line up, any Sunday, let alone being the Pittsburgh Steelers and they’re fighting for a playoff spot, you want to win," Pierce said. "So, to know that we have a winning streak just adds on to it. Whether it’s ‘RG3’ [Robert Griffin III] lining up, Brandon [Williams] not being there, we’re going to give it our best shot, and we’ll let the cards fall where they may.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jackson, Ingram, Yanda Among Ravens Starters Not Playing Week 17

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be among several starters that will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, according to coach John Harbaugh. Others players that will stay on the sidelines are right guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Running back Mark Ingram suffered a mild to moderate calf injury against the Browns on Sunday also will not play.

Ravens 2020 Opponents Set

Todd Karpovich

In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and right guard Marshal Yanda will be among the starters who will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs. The Steelers need a victory and a loss by the Titans to make the postseason.

Ravens Can Rest Playmakers With No. 1 Seed Secured for Postseason

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16. This means Baltimore can rest some key starters in the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 16: Ravens Report Card vs. Browns

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16. Here are the grades.

Journey Just Beginning for Ravens

Trevor Woods

Something special is happening in Baltimore. Something special has been happening all season long. And as Karen Carpenter once sang: "We've only just begun."

RG3: 'I’m Not Going to Make This Game About Me'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is preparing to make his first start in almost three years. Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, so several starters, including Lamar Jackson, will not play in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Week 16: Ravens-Browns Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

Cleveland is the last team to beat Baltimore, which has won a franchise-record 10 straight games since that 40-25 setback on Sept. 29. The Ravens can clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Merry Christmas! Lamar Jackson Gives O-Line Rolex Watches

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is quick to deflect praise, often crediting his offensive linemen for his success.He further rewarded their performance by providing them with Rolex watches on Christmas Eve.

Video: Once 'Undervalued,' Mark Andrews Has Become One of NFL's Best Tight Ends

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews was the second tight end the Ravens selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. He set a record for most receiving yards (552) and receptions (34) in a season by a Ravens’ rookie. That performance has carried over to this season where Andrews leads all NFL tight ends with 10 touchdowns and is No. 1 on the team with 852 yards receiving.