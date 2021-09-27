Boykin, Bateman Will Return to Practice This Week for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin will return to practice this week, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Both players were placed on IR during training camp.

Bateman, the 27th overall pick in this year's draft, underwent groin surgery in early August.

Bateman was impressive throughout the offseason workouts with his route running and ability to catch the ball downfield. He's expected to make a major impact on the offense this season.

Boykin has been sidelined since early August with a hamstring injury. Last season, he finished with 13 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens have five healthy wide receivers on the current 53-man roster — Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, James Proche II, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace.

Baltimore has also not gotten much production from the second tight end, Josh Oliver (2 receptions, 15 yards), so perhaps Boykin can line up in that position.

Boykin is a solid blocker and has good hands. Coach John Harbaugh said this offseason many of Boykins' duties at wide receiver translate into the tight end position.

“So, some of the stuff in terms of the inside-type of route-running or crossing routes and things like that, he already does," Harbaugh said. "You try to put guys in a position to do the jobs that they can do well."

Boykin is 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and would need to add some bulk.

"Miles [Boykin] has been in there doing some of that at times, especially in the run game; he’s run some of those routes as well," Harbaugh said. "So, he’s kind of been in there doing that to some degree, but there’s a learning process with all that, as well, and we’ve got Willie doing a lot of that already. So, that’s kind of where that stands.”