Analyst Links Ravens to Four-Time Pro Bowl CB
The Baltimore Ravens are clearly in need of some help in their secondary, as their pass defense ranks last in the NFL.
The good news is that the Ravens still have some time to add a piece or two before the NFL trade deadline, and Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani has identified a potential target for them: New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
"Cornerback is also possible for the Ravens," Milani said. "Would they be a team that traded for like, a Marshon Lattimore that would completely change their team?"
Lattimore's name is likely to surface in more trade speculation between now and Nov. 5 with the Saints being 2-6.
It also wouldn't be the first time that trade rumors have surrounded Lattimore, who is under contract through 2026 and carries significant cap hits over the final two years of his deal.
Lattimore has logged 30 tackles through seven games this season.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by New Orleans with the 11th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He made the Pro Bowl as soon as his debut campaign and also won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award after finishing with 52 tackles, five interceptions and 15 passes defended.
Lattimore would then proceed to make three straight trips to the Pro Bowl between 2019 and 2021 before injuries began to derail him.
The Cleveland native played a combined 17 games in 2022 and 2023. When he was on the field, he was still very impressive, but his injury issues are a bit concerning.
Still, if the Ravens' Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns taught us anything, it's that they need help defensively, and Lattimore could represent a legitimate answer for them.
Baltimore is now 5-3 on the season.
