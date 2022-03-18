Skip to main content

Morgan Moses Psyched to Block for Lamar Jackson, Take Offense Higher

Ravens newly signed offensive tackle is a durable player.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Offensive tackle Morgan Moses has never had stability at the quarterback position throughout his eight-year career.

There was a carousel of players during his time in Washington and with the New York Jets.

Now, Moses will finally have a franchise quarterback behind him with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. He's excited to be protecting such a dynamic player. 

"Obviously, it’s a blessing to be able to block for Lamar," Moses said. "My whole career, I’ve averaged about five quarterbacks a season, so … To have one, just to have one, is amazing. So, I’m ready to go. I’m excited, man. I’m excited to run out of the tunnel for the first time, see the fans and just make this place home for us.”

The Ravens signed Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal at the beginning of free agency.

He should be an immediate boost to an offensive line that struggled with injuries last season.

Moses, 31, is durable and has started every regular-season game in each of the past seven seasons. He is renowned for his blocking skills, especially in the run game.

Moses, 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, is also a smart player and committed just three penalties and allowed four sacks over 1,022 snaps. He spent seven seasons with Washington before signing with the New York Jets last year. 

His goal now is to help take Jackson and the rest of the Ravens offense to a new level. 

"How can I help Lamar?" Moses asked. "He’s throwing an out-route; can I set the guy a little bit wider so he can see that it creates a lane, and he can throw the ball in that lane? Those are the things that I think about – how can I help him, how can I help him see the safety rotation and things like that. That just comes with playing a lot of football over the course of the years. So, I’m hoping that my knowledge of the game that I’ve been taught and that I’ve seen over the years with Coach’s teaching and the offense that we have, Ronnie Stanley, all the guys that we have coming back, Mark Andrews, a great tight end. 

"With that knowledge and putting it together, I’m hoping that it’s going to be a great fit. I know it’s going to be a great fit.” 

