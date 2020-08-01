Former Ravens LB C.J. Mosley opting out of 2020 season

C.J. Mosley is opting out of the 2020 NFL season, becoming the second player on the New York Jets to decide not to take the field during this COVID-19 season.

The former Ravens linebacker was slated to finally be a big part of the Jets defense.

News of Mosely’s decision to opt-out of the season was reported by ESPN’s Rich Cimini. According to the ESPN report, “a source said it was due to family health reasons.”

Mosley is a four-time All-Pro selection, who also was selected to four Pro Bowl appearances. The 28-year old linebacker has had a tremendous six seasons in the NFL but has failed to register much of an impact here in New York to date.

A prized signing of the Jets last offseason by former general manager Mike Maccagnan, the loss of Mosley is big in terms of his potential impact on the defense.

On the flip side, the Jets really don’t know what they’re missing in Mosley, who played just two games last year for the Jets (nine tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception) in what was a disappointing debut in the green and white.

His 2019 with the Jets was limited following a groin injury in Week 1 that never fully healed. He attempted to come back in Week 7 but then was shelved for the season.

If Mosley had returned to health following his surgery last fall, it would have been a big boost for a Jets defense that just recently traded safety Jamal Adams. In 2018 in 15 games (all starts), he had 105 tackles including six tackles for a loss for the Baltimore Ravens. He made the Pro Bowl and was named All-Pro that season.

The loss of Mosley also creates an interesting option for the Jets in terms of finances as he was a $17.5 million cap hit in 2020. Last offseason, the aforementioned Maccagnan signed Mosley to a five-year contract worth $85 million. Of that money, $51 million is guaranteed.

Kristian Dyer is the publisher of JetsCountry