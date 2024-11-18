New Ravens CB Makes Strong First Impression
The Baltimore Ravens may struggle to find any positives after a gut-wrenching loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, but rest assured, there are some.
First and foremost is the performance of the defense, which had been under fire for nearly the entire season. On Sunday, though, Zach Orr's unit did essentially everything it could to keep Baltimore in the game. The Ravens allowed just 303 total yards, forced a crucial takeaway in the fourth quarter, and most importantly, held the Steelers out of the end zone for the entire game.
Perhaps the most encouraging part of Sunday's performance is that the newest Raven already looks like a great addition. Cornerback Tre'Davious White, who the Ravens acquired from the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, performed very well in his debut as he broke up two passes against Steelers wide receiver George Pickens in the end zone.
White, 29, hadn't played since Sept. 29, so getting back out there and making some big plays was big for him.
"I'm always a confident player. I always [have] been confident in my abilities," White said postgame. "Early in the year, I had guys covered like blankets, and the quarterbacks don't throw the ball, so it's just ... I think that a lot of people write things, but you've got to watch the whole tape. My confidence never wavered, because I know what type of player that I am and the type of work that I put into my craft, and I love this game so much, and I love to compete. So it's just a point of getting to a situation where I can let my light shine."
Despite his very strong first impression, White played just 24 defensive snaps in his debut. He attributes that to the Ravens' complex defense, but more time to learn the system should mean more time on the field.
"I was sprinkled in here and there just because how complex the defense is and [the Steelers'] offense ... They get up to the ball really fast, so it would be tough on the defense to try to relay messages to me when we're trying to get lined up too," White said. "As far as me getting on that field, the plays that I did get in were for me called so I didn't have to do too much thinking. [I'll] go back to the drawing board. I've got an extra day this week [with us playing] on Monday night, so a lot of film is going to be studied this week to try to learn as much of the playbook as I can."
White was brought in as depth for a beleaguered secondary, but he could end up being more than that. Brandon Stephens has struggled throughout the season, and if White can continue to play well, he could steal some snaps from him going forward.
At the very least, the former first-round pick makes the Ravens' secondary better than what it awas before.
