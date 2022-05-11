New Ravens Tackle Daniel Faalele Wants to Emulate Orlando Brown Jr.

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Daniel Faalele is an impositng offfensive lineman.

At 6-foot-8, 384 pounds, he can maul opponents.

Faalele is looking forward to improving his game by working with Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris. He also wants to model his skills after former Ravens tackle, Orlando Brown Jr.

"I feel like just with the size comparison," Faalele said. "One day, I’d like to play like him. His football intelligence is really good, and he uses his strengths to his advantage. I feel like Coach ‘D’ [offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris] has helped him develop those things, and I feel like I’m in good hands.”

The Ravens selected Faalele in the fourth round of the NFL draft. He played at right tackle and started 31 of the 34 career games at Minnesota, which was 23-11 in games he played in.

Faalele, a native of Australia, needs more seasoning but he is capable of earning reps as a rookie.

"The guy is big. He can move," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He has good feet. I was just watching the tape just now. He’s moving his feet really well, and yet, he has so much to learn. He has to go to work every day to get better, but I anticipate him playing football for us this year.”

Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz also sees an obvious comparison to Brown, who was traded to Kansas City during last year's draft.

The Ravens are hopeful Faalele can play just as well.

"That’s the natural comparison, right? They’re both huge, big men, 6-8, 6-7, 6-6, thick," Hortiz said. "You definitely think about Orlando. Orlando is probably a little bit more … Well, he played left tackle, No. 1, but probably a little bit more physical as a run blocker coming out, where [Daniel] Faalele was probably a little more polished and consistent in pass pro [protection], in terms of playing patient.

"Orlando would get a little aggressive coming out, as you guys remember. But yes, that’s the natural comparison between the two men.”