NFL Analyst Makes Big Prediction for Ravens Edge Rusher
As Odafe Oweh enters his fourth season, the Baltimore Ravens have extremely high hopes for the young pass-rusher.
Oweh, the No. 31 overall pick in 2021, hasn't yet lived up to his draft status. He hasn't been bad, but 13 sacks in three seasons is probably not what the Ravens have hoped for from a first-round pick.
That said, the future is looking bright for the Penn State product. He's in line for a consistent starting role for the first time in his career, and with the way he's been performing over the offseason, he seems ready for the best season of his young career.
That hype has extended outside the Ravens organization, as according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Oweh is the Ravens' top candidate to make his first Pro Bowl appearance this season.
"The Ravens boast Pro Bowlers up and down the roster, but Oweh, a former first-rounder, is still looking for his breakout season," Patra writes. "The 25-year-old edge rusher is coming off a five-sack campaign in which he missed four games with an ankle injury. At 6-foot-5, Oweh boasts the quickness and agility to get around the edge and, at times, flashes dominant playmaking ability.
"The key will be staying healthy and finding consistency over 17 games. With Jadeveon Clowney gone and questions about the options behind the starting crew, Oweh should see the reps to at least double last year's sack output."
Oweh is a very talented player, as his 6.5 sacks in seven games in 2020, his final season at Penn State, caused his draft stock to skyrocket. While it's been a bit of a slow start to his career, Oweh still has the full faith of the Ravens' coaching staff behind him.
"I think the sky is the limit for Odafe," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said on Aug. 13. "'Dafe' has had a great training camp. This is the best training camp I've seen him have since we've been together. And I do agree; stats are one thing, but when you cut on the film and see the QB pressures or just causing havoc, him drawing a double team, getting pressure for somebody else or a sack for somebody else, we count that as stats as a coaching staff, [even though] that might not necessarily show up as a stat in the stat sheet.
"Yes, we do expect 'Dafe' to play even more and be even more disruptive and more explosive and [for] his stats to go up, because he is the guy."
