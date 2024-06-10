NFL Analyst Gives Wild Ravens Kickoff Suggestion
One of the major storylines this offseason has been the NFL's massive change to its kickoff rules and how teams will adjust to them, but the Baltimore Ravens seem well-equipped to do so.
Not only do the Ravens have the league's all-time best kicker in Justin Tucker, who is already adjusting to the new rules, but they have a ton of great athletes who could help out in the return game.
Building off that second point, CBS Sports' Jared Dubin listed quarerback Lamar Jackson, receiver Zay Flowers and running backs Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell as "ideal" kick returners. The Ravens were one of just two teams to have four players listed, with the other being the Miami Dolphins.
"Remember when I said 'almost' any team about the Dolphins? That's because the Ravens exist, and their options are much more varied than are Miami's," Dubin writes. "Lamar and Henry might be the two most interesting guys on this entire list, given their disparate skill sets and the way they can create in space. Mitchell has the electric speed, and Flowers has the joystick moves."
It's very likely that Jackson and Henry are off-limits from returning kicks, even with the new rules designed to increase safety. Mitchell and Flowers are potentially more compelling options, but the Ravens probably have players they'd rather used for such a role.
This offseason, the Ravens signed former All-Pro return man Deonte Harty, presumably in preparation for the new kickoff rules. Behind him are players such as Tylan Wallace and Justice Hill, who play smaller roles in the offense but also have experience returning kicks.
Dubin stresses that this is just for fun, but anyone actually hoping to see these players return kicks will likely be disappointed.
