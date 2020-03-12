With Nation's Sports In Turmoil, NFL Is Forging Ahead As Planned ... For Now

The NFL plans to begin its league year as planned on March 18 with the draft to follow next month in Las Vegas.

At least that's the goal for now.

"Our plans remain in place," the NFL said in a statement. "The NFL continues to closely monitor coronavirus developments and has been in contact with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL-NFLPA’s medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON). We will continue to monitor and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend."

While the most of the nation's professional sports leagues and college basketball tournaments have been postponed or cancelled, the NFL is hopeful the coronavirus — deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization — will eventually be under control.

However, the NFL is requiring employees not deemed "operationally critical staff" to work from home beginning on Friday, March 13, according to multiple reports.

Some NFL teams, such as the Jets and Redskins, are taking further precautions by pulling scouts off the road. Other teams are reportedly contemplating shutting down their practice facilities for the foreseeable future.

The Baltimore Ravens declined to provide specific details to their response to the coronavirus but issued a statement about their approach.

“We are following the guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the Ravens said in a statement. "We have also been in regular communication with the NFL, which continues to closely monitor Coronavirus developments.”

Those recommendations for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include:

— Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

— Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

— Staying home if you are sick, except to get medical care.

— Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

— Wearing a face mask If you are sick and around other people.

— Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones and keyboards.