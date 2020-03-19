RavenCountry
NFL Free Agency 2020: By the Names and Numbers

Howard Balzer

As the 2020 league year began when the clock struck 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, 463 NFL players became unrestricted free agents, 33 were restricted free agents (RFAs), players with three accrued seasons and 83 became total free agents when their teams elected not to tender them as restricted or exclusive-rights free agents (ERFAs). Of those 83 players, 51 were scheduled to become RFAs and 32 would have been ERFAs.

RFAs can negotiate with other teams and present an offer sheet by April 17, six days before the draft. The original team has five days to decide whether to match an offer or allow the player to leave with the team receiving compensation unless the player wasn’t drafted. ERFAs, players with less than two accrued seasons, are prohibited from negotiating with other teams.

Often, the non-tendered RFAs eventually re-sign with their teams, but for less than the lowest tender of $2.133 million. That tender brings draft-choice compensation in the round the player was drafted or no compensation. A tender of $3.259 million has a second-round pick as compensation and a $4.461 tender a first-round selection.

Of the 33 tendered RFAs, one – New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill – received the highest tender and he was an undrafted free agent. Sixteen received second-round tenders and 16 were tendered at the lowest level. Of the latter 16, eight have no compensation attached while there are two fourth-rounders, three fifth-rounders, two sixth-rounders and one seventh-rounder.

All but two of the second-round tenders went to players that were undrafted. The only exceptions were Arizona kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was a seventh-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, and Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who was a Kansas City third-round choice, also in 2017.

There have already been three players re-signed that were not tendered: New Orleans long snapper Zach Wood, Pittsburgh long snapper Kameron Canaday and Denver cornerback De’Vante Bausby.

A large question looming over the entire process is how quickly the numerous agreements announced in the last few days will become official. In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the NFL has mandated that teams are not permitted to announce or have contracts signed until physicals occur when the deal is contingent on a passed physical. Players are not permitted to travel to team cities for those physicals and can only have them in their home city by a neutral doctor.

USATSI_13712198

Team-by-Team Restricted Free Agents

Arizona: K Zane Gonzalez, second round

Atlanta: RB Brian Hill, fifth round

Baltimore: C/G Matt Skura, no compensation

Chicago: DT Roy Robertson-Harris, second round

Cincinnati: TE Cethan Carter, no compensation; G Alex Redmond, no compensation; NT Josh Tupou, no compensation; S Brandon Wilson, sixth round.

Cleveland: RB Kareem Hunt, second round

Dallas: QB Cooper Rush, no compensation

Denver: NT Mike Purcell, second round; T Elijah Wilkinson, second round

Houston: LB Dylan Cole, no compensation

Jacksonville: WR Keelan Cole, second round

Las Vegas: LB Nicholas Morrow, second round; QB Nathan Peterman, fifth round; T David Sharpe, fourth round

L.A. Chargers: CB Michael Davis, second round

Miami: LB Vince Biegel, fourth round; P Matt Haack, no compensation

Minnesota: LB Eric Wilson, second round

New England: DT Adam Butler, second round; G Jermaine Eluemunor, fifth round

New Orleans: QB Taysom Hill, first round.

N.Y. Giants: K Aldrick Rosas, second round

Pittsburgh: T Matt Feiler, second round; CB Mike Hilton, second round

San Francisco: WR Kendrick Bourne, second round; RB Matt Breida, second round

Seattle: TE Jacob Hollister, second round; C Joey Hunt, sixth round; DE Branden Jackson, no compensation; WR David Moore, seventh round

Team-by-Team Non-Tendered Players

Arizona: CB Kevin Peterson (RFA), S Charles Washington (RFA)

Atlanta: QB Matt Simms (RFA)

Baltimore: G Randin Crecelius (ERFA), G Parker Ehinger (RFA), S Fish Smithson (ERFA)

Buffalo: WR Isaiah McKenzie (RFA)

Carolina: T Dillon Gordon (RFA), T Brandon Greene (ERFA), G Kitt O’Brien (ERFA), WR DeAndrew White (RFA)

Chicago: LB Isaiah Irving (RFA)

Cincinnati: CB Greb Mabin (RFA), CB Tony McRae (RFA), CB Torry McTyer (RFA), LB Hardy Nickerson (RFA), NT Niles Scott (ERFA)

Cleveland: DE Bryan Cox Jr. (RFA), G Justin McCray (RFA), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (RFA)

Dallas: DT Daniel Ross (RFA)

Denver: QB Brandon Allen (RFA), CB De’Vante Bausby (RFA), DE Joel Heath (RFA), LB Joseph Jones (RFA)

Detroit: RB J.D. McKissic (RFA), DT Jamie Meder (RFA)

Houston: T Roderick Johnson (RFA)

Indianapolis: CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (RFA), DT Trevon Coley (RFA), S Isaiah Johnson (ERFA), WR Marcus Johnson (RFA), S Kai Nacua (ERFA)

Jacksonville: RB Devante Mays (ERFA), LB James Onwualu (ERFA), LB Donald Payne (RFA), G Brandon Thomas (ERFA)

Kansas City: WR Marcus Kemp (ERFA), CB Keith Reaser (RFA), TE David Wells (ERFA)

Las Vegas: CB Makinton Dorleant (ERFA), G Cameron Hunt (ERFA)

L.A. Chargers: WR Dylan Cantrell (ERFA), TE Sean Culkin (RFA), G Spencer Drango (RFA), RB Troymaine Pope (ERFA)

L.A. Rams: LB Josh Carraway (ERFA), CB Donte Deayon (RFA), DE Morgan Fox (RFA)

Miami: LB Chase Allen (RFA), S Adrian Colbert (RFA), LB Deon Lacey (RFA)

New Orleans: WR Austin Carr (RFA), CB Justin Hardee (RFA), LB Colton Jumper (ERFA), WR Keith Kirkwood (ERFA), C Cameron Tom (RFA), LS Zach Wood (RFA)

N.Y. Giants: WR Amba Etta-Tawo (ERFA), C Jon Halapio (RFA)

N.Y. Jets: LB James Burgess (RFA), S Bennett Jackson (ERFA), CB Arthur Maulet (RFA)

Philadelphia: RB Corey Clement (RFA)

Pittsburgh: LS Kameron Canaday (RFA), S Rodney Dangerfiel (RFA), DT Lavon Hooks (EFA)

San Francisco: T Andrew Lauderdale (ERFA), LB Elijah Lee (RFA)

Seattle: CB Jeremy Boykins (ERFA), CB Kalan Reed (RFA), G Jordan Simmons (ERFA), TE Tyrone Swoopes (ERFA)

Tampa Bay: G Michael Liedtke (ERFA), WR Bryant Mitchell (ERFA), S Orion Stewart (ERFA)

Tennessee: RB David Fluellen (RFA), WR Darius Jennings (RFA)

Washington: DE Caleb Brantley (RFA), TE Jerome Cunningham (ERFA), DT Treyvon Hester (RFA), DE Myles Humphrey (ERFA), QB Josh Woodrum (ERFA)

Number of Unrestricted Free Agents by Team

Arizona (20), Atlanta (16), Baltimore (14), Buffalo (12), Carolina (16), Chicago (16), Cincinnati (8), Cleveland (7), Dallas (23), Denver (13), Detroit (13), Green Bay (15), Houston (15), Indianapolis (11), Jacksonville (16), Kansas City (19), Las Vegas (17), L.A. Chargers (14), L.A. Rams (12), Miami (8), Minnesota (16), New England (13), New Orleans (16), N.Y. Giants (13), N.Y. Jets (21), Philadelphia (16), Pittsburgh (7), San Francisco (14), Seattle (18), Tampa Bay (17), Tennessee (14), Washington (13)

Seahawks Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Ravens LB Matt Judon

The Seattle Seahawks have inquired about the availability of Ravens linebacker Matt Judon, according to Corbin Smith, publisher of the Seahawk Maven, a Sports Illustrated team channel. The Ravens would likely ask for a second-round pick in exchange for Judon, who recently received a franchise tag that will pay him $15.8 million this season. A third-round pick with another late-round pick could also be enough, depending on how negotiations unfold for a potential extension, Corbin wrote. The franchise tag allowed Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon or find a suitable trade partner.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Sign Sam Koch to Two-Year Extension

The Ravens signed punter Sam Koch to a two-year extension, the team announced March 18.  Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The trio of Koch, long-snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker are among the best special teams players in the NFL. Koch is also the holder for Tucker, who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Todd Karpovich

Brady's Imminent Departure From Pats Officially Shifts Balance of Power in AFC

Most general managers in the AFC won't be sorry to see Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback has been tormenting teams in the AFC for more than two decades. Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 41 playoff appearances since 2001. Now, he appears headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFC where he try to show he had plenty effective football remaining at age 42.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Not Expected to Pick Up CB Brandon Carr's Option

After three years and 48 starts, the Brandon Carr era is apparently coming to an end in Baltimore. The Ravens are not expected to pick up the cornerback's contract option, which will save the team $6 million with their salary cap. Carr could be the second cornerback to leave this offseason with Jimmy Smith expected to test the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce Signs with Vikings

The Ravens lost their first player to free agency when defensive lineman Michael Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Baltimore has already acquired a pair of defensive linemen — Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers — this offseason, so Pierce became expendable. The Ravens are also paying fellow defensive tackle Brandon Williams $9.25 million in each of the next two seasons.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Have Stockpile of Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens have an opportunity to add depth across their roster with nine selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, the Ravens' selections are as follows: one in the first, two in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Stack D-Line To Prevent Repeat of Playoff Performance Against Titans

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta might still be having nightmares about Derrick Henry.The Titans running back gashed Baltimore's defensive line for 217 yards in Tennessee's 28-12 victory in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The loss was a disappointing end following the best regular season in Ravens' history. DeCosta wants to ensure there is no repeat performance by any running back. So, one of the first orders of business was stocking the defensive line.

Todd Karpovich

Best, Worst Free-Agent Signings in Ravens History

The Ravens are already off to a solid start in free agency. General manager Eric DeCosta had already made some shrewd moves, acquiring defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers. Here's a look at some of the Ravens former free-agent signings that turned out well, and some that backfired.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Trade Tight End Hayden Hurst to Falcons for Draft Picks

The Ravens traded tight end and former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft, according to reports. Hurst spent the past season behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. Coach John Harbaugh said the goal is to get Hurst more opportunities this upcoming season, but there simply was not enough opportunities and the team could fill the void with the extra draft picks.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign DT Justin Ellis to One-Year Deal

The Ravens have re-signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis to a one-year deal, according to reports. Baltimore signed Ellis prior and Domata Peko prior to its Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans to help offset the injuries to fellow defensive tackles Michael Pierce and Daylon Mack.  Ellis appeared in four games with the Ravens and finished with six tackles.  He can provide valuable depth on the defensive line.

Todd Karpovich