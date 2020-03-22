RavenCountry
NFL Chief Medical Officer Outlines Plans for Players, Coaches, Personnel

Todd Karpovich

While the NFL has managed to conduct business while other professional sports leagues are shut down, there will ultimately have to be adjustments moving forward in response to the spreading Coronavirus. 

Chief Medical Officer of the NFL, Allen Sills, sent a letter to players and agents over the weekend outlining those plans. The letter was first published by profootballtalk and later by the Howard Balzer, of the AllCardinals SI channel. 

"As the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact communities across the world, we are all working through unprecedented challenges to address the crisis. It is vital that we remain calm, stay informed, and do our part to keep ourselves and each other safe.

"Over the last few weeks, the NFL has remained in constant contact with NFLPA Medical Director Dr. Thom Mayer, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL and NFLPA’s experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON) to gather information about COVID-19. The situation is constantly evolving, but we are committed to making sure our guidelines and policies evolve along with it.

"To that end, I want to share a few of the actions the NFL has already taken to mitigate risks for NFL players, club staff, and our broader communities:

"2020 NFL Draft Modifications

"The NFL Draft will look different this year. The clubs’ selection of players will proceed as scheduled April 23-25. However, public events in Las Vegas are cancelled. Fans can still follow the draft day excitement on TV, and the NFL is exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will share that information as it becomes available.

"Off-Season Programs Delayed Indefinitely

"Off-season programs that were scheduled to begin on April 6 for clubs with new head coaches and April 20 for all other clubs are now delayed indefinitely to protect all personnel and communities. We are working closely with Dr. Mayer and other medical and public health experts to develop a standard set of protocols for clubs to implement regarding facility cleaning and maintenance, equipment preparation, steps to identify player and staff who may be at elevated risk, and other preventive measures. The NFL and NFLPA medical teams are meeting periodically to review the status of public health conditions to determine an appropriate start date for any offseason team activities as this situation develops.

"Limited Access to Club Facilities

"NFL club facilities are currently closed to players, with the exception of those undergoing medically supervised rehabilitation and treatment. They will remain closed through the end of the month, at which point we will reevaluate the latest advice from medical and public health experts and make further modifications as needed.

"Free Agency Modifications"

The free agency period opened, as scheduled, with the start of the league year on March 18. While clubs and free agent players may enter into contracts during this period, there are strict restrictions in place to protect players and club staff. Clubs may not bring any free agent player, including their own, to a club facility or other location to meet with club personnel. Additionally, club personnel, including members of the club medical staff, may not travel to any location to meet with a free agent player. These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

"The NFL has also shared newsletters from DICON with the Head Team Physicians and Athletic Trainers of all 32 NFL clubs, highlighting recommendations to reduce the risk of acquisition and spread of infection in NFL training facilities and recommendations for team personnel. You can find those resources here.

"We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant.

"Over the course of my medical career, I have seen a number of public health crises sweep the globe. COVID-19 is unique, but medical and public health experts are working tirelessly to understand and implement what needs to be done to get us through this latest crisis. By heeding the advice of trusted health organizations, we can all be part of the solution.
Optimism has always been a trademark of American society. We will find a way to persevere, conquer this pandemic, and come out the other side better and stronger.

"Take care of each other, stay positive, and stay safe.

"Allen

Ravens Mock Draft: Rounds 1-3

A recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has the Ravens filling several glaring needs on their roster in rounds one through three. Here's how Baltimore's draft might shape up.

Todd Karpovich

by

Killadre

Ravens Get High Marks After First Week of Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta didn't waste any time making a huge splash in free agency. He has already helped the team fill various areas of need and there is still plenty of time to add more talent. Here are the grades

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ink Jihad Ward to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed defensive lineman Jihad Ward to a one-year deal. That should make coach John Harbaugh even happier about the offseason. Ward was a key playmaker for the Ravens after being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7." He's been really important," Harbaugh said. "He's a good fit for us, and for whatever reason maybe he wasn't as good a fit in some of those other places. But he's another guy that we really liked coming out [of college], and one of the things was he fit us, our structure."

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donation

The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis. The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews visited Baltimore last season as a free agent before choosing to sign with the Rams.After one season in Los Angeles. Matthews is on the market again and this time he could very well sign with the Ravens. Matthews showed he can still be a productive player. Last season, he finished with eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 13 games, all starts. He missed three games with a broken jaw. Matthews has a strong pedigree and made the Pro Bowl six times over 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Todd Karpovich

Couple of Ravens Potential Targets Rate High on 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board

The Ravens could look to add a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A couple of their potential targets rated highly in the most recent "2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board," published by Sports Illustrated. LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is rated 18th, while Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was is ranked 20th.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15_

Joe Flacco Has Lasting Legacy in Baltimore

Joe Flacco's career might have come to end after he was released with a failed physical designation by the Broncos. The veteran quarterback had an uneventful one season in Denver, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He appeared in just eight games, going 2-6, before suffering a season-ending herniated disk.Flacco, however, will have a lasting legacy in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Seahawks Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Ravens LB Matt Judon

The Seattle Seahawks have inquired about the availability of Ravens linebacker Matt Judon, according to Corbin Smith, publisher of the Seahawk Maven, a Sports Illustrated team channel. The Ravens would likely ask for a second-round pick in exchange for Judon, who recently received a franchise tag that will pay him $15.8 million this season. A third-round pick with another late-round pick could also be enough, depending on how negotiations unfold for a potential extension, Corbin wrote. The franchise tag allowed Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon or find a suitable trade partner.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Trade DE Chris Wormley to AFC North Rival Steelers

The Ravens made a rare trade within their division, sending defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021, according to multiple reports. Baltimore has spent the early part of free-agency reshaping its entire defensive line. The Ravens acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick. General manager Eric DeCosta made another huge move by signing Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers to a three-year, $30-million free-agent deal.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce Signs with Vikings

The Ravens lost their first player to free agency when defensive lineman Michael Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Baltimore has already acquired a pair of defensive linemen — Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers — this offseason, so Pierce became expendable. The Ravens are also paying fellow defensive tackle Brandon Williams $9.25 million in each of the next two seasons.

Todd Karpovich