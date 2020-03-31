RavenCountry
Wild-Card Weekend Will Feature Tripleheaders, Draft Prospects to Have Cameras in Homes, NFL Notes

Albert Breer

The NFL has conference calls in place of the annual meeting, and the one today, with team presidents, went over the league’s certain-to-pass proposal to expand the playoffs to 14 teams. 

As we mentioned in the MMQB, the seeding system will not change: The four division champs will be 1-4 in each conference, and the wild cards will be 5-7, with the bracket reseeded after the wild-card round. 

Also, the new fifth and sixth games on wild-card weekend will go to NBC and CBS. What wasn’t as certain going into Monday was the scheduling of the games. But league officials gave the presidents the strong impression that the games will be part of a pair of weekend triple-headers, with starts in the 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET hours. And while nothing’s set in stone, I’ve been able to confirm that’s the likely outcome of all this. So you can probably forget about the Friday night or Monday night ideas that have been floated.

• Another topic discussed on the call was how the draft is going to be pulled off on television, and one thing the league very clearly expressed a desire to do is involve more prospects in what’ll be a unique broadcast. To that end, I’m told that the league has already reached out to over 50 of the top players in the class on the idea. The execution of it will be interesting: The NFL’s plan is to send the players at-home kits, which will allow them a clean connection to the TV show. At a normal draft, the NFL would have around 22-27 players on site. So they’ve already sped right past the norm, and figure to keep going.

• Some fun feedback from the MMQB: I had one road scout reach out and mention that the IT problems teams are confronting now (trying to recreate offices powered by business-grade internet at home) show up as everyday issues for those on the college trail. In fact, this scout told me that he does a lot of his work at Starbucks, rather than at home, because the internet’s stronger there and better supports all the video he needs to watch. And he’s definitely not the only one. Like I said in the column, this would be a pretty relatable problem that these teams are facing.

• And I have some more names of guys that’ll be hurt by the lack of pro days and 30 visits too that crossed my desk past deadline. Highly-regarded defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina), Yatur Gross-Matos (Penn State) and Justin Madubuike (Texas A&M) all have issues teams want to reconcile, and haven’t been able to. Questions have hovered on Colorado WR Laviska Shenault’s speed, and he didn’t run at the combine, so now he won’t be able to get a verified time out there for teams. And with Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam, who posted a 4.49 in the 40 in Indy, there’s a disconnect between his potential and production that teams wanted answers on. Some of that can be answered for over FaceTime, but not all of it, and solid private workouts with teams sure would’ve helped his cause.

• The Houston Chronicle’s report that the Texans have offered Laremy Tunsil a deal at $18.5 million should come as no surprise. Philly’s Lane Johnson is at $18 million per year in new money, and Las Vegas’s Trent Brown is at $16.5 million per year, and those guys are right tackles. It’s fair to ask if Tunsil might be the first offensive lineman to get to $20 million per—a barrier that’s been broken already at the receiver, defensive tackle and edge defender positions. It’s also a window into how Houston’s building, with heavy investment in a tackle, and a top receiver jettisoned with demands in the same neighborhood.

• Gotta admit, I do like the sharing going on via social media with football figures cooped up at home like the rest of us. Over the last day alone, we got a look inside Sean Payton’s playbook, and George Kittle is planning to give fans a (virtual) spot next to him in his newly revised workout routine.

• The consensus continues to be that Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb are the draft’s two receivers most capable of being true No. 1s, and most probable to go first and second, in some order. But I wouldn’t rule out Jeudy’s Bama teammate Henry Ruggs sneaking past one or both of them. He’s emerged as a real wild card in the process, and is helped by the Chiefs’ success with a smaller, jet-quick receiver as their No. 1, in Tyreek Hill. In case you missed it, Ruggs ran 4.27 in Indy. And I’d heard he was disappointed with the time, which actually makes sense if you look and see his start wasn’t perfect.

• With the potential for a truncated run-up to the 2020 season, every little bit of institutional knowledge that a player has going into a new place should help. One example? Washington’s move to sign Ronald Darby, to fill the hole left by traded veteran Quinton Dunbar. No, Darby’s never played a game in Ron Rivera’s defense. But he spent most of the 2017 offseason learning Sean McDermott’s defense, before being dealt to Philly that August. And McDermott, of course, was a top Rivera lieutenant for six years in Carolina.

• Here’s hoping the $25 million contribution from Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to coronavirus relief efforts prompts some of the same from the NFL owner ranks. I’m not big on pointing fingers at people right after one of their peers does something like Ballmer did. All of it’s not going to happen simultaneously. But we can hope it sets off a chain-reaction that reaches into the football world.

• We’re two weeks into free agency and Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney are still out there. If you want to know how COVID-19 is affecting the market, it’s right there. No matter how big a star you are or profile have, if your background is complicated by injury, you were probably going to get hit by this. Clowney and Newton have been.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

Derek Wolfe Passes Physical, Officially Signs with Ravens

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe passed his physical and officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced. “Derek is the type of veteran player who fits our defense perfectly,” DeCosta said. “He’s been on great teams, he’s versatile, smart, talented and a tough guy. We are so happy that he’s joining our organization.” The deal with Wolfe reportedly includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with $3 million in incentives.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Find Defensive Line Support with Derek Wolfe

Just days after a deal for Michael Brockers fell apart, the Ravens added a playmaker for the defensive line with Derek Wolfe. The former Bronco inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, which is also much cheaper than the proposed three-year, $30-million proposal for Brockers. Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, battled some injuries in Denver, but has made plays when healthy. He had 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble over eight years with the Broncos.

Todd Karpovich

As Derek Wolfe Eyes Championship in Baltimore, He Will Be Sorely Missed in Denver

Derek Wolfe was a popular figure in Denver.He spent time in local communities, was an ideal teammate and won over fans with his toughness. So, there was much disappointment in the Mile High City when Wolfe decided to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens worth up to $6 million with incentives. Wolfe is now looking to play an integral role on the Baltimore defense that could be among the best in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

How Coronavirus Will Affect Teams During the NFL Draft

With the NFL insistent on starting the draft April 23, teams will have to make a variety of changes. Plus, players most affected by pro day and team visit cancellations, how players are dealing with this situation, and thanks to those who are helping us get through these times.

Albert Breer

NFL Players Quickly Adapting to Changing Ways of Business with COVID-19

Calais Campbell was in Arizona when the learned he was traded from the Jaguars to the Ravens. However, he couldn't just jump on a plane to Baltimore because of travel restrictions with COVID-19. Calais had to get a physical at the Mayo Clinic, which is an independent medical provider. The process of getting the medical records to the Ravens and finishing the paperwork was obviously more complicated than usual.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Still Have Void to Fill at Inside Linebacker

Baltimore is especially thin at inside linebacker, especially after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York as an unrestricted free agent. That means the Ravens only have L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster. General manager Eric DeCosta will likely target that position next month in the NFL Draft. The good is there should be some talent available when the Ravens make their selection with the 28th overall pick.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell Chose Winning Over Earnings in Decision to Sign with Ravens

Calais Campbell has made millions of dollars over his NFL career.So, he is more focused on winning a Super Bowl then landing another mega-deal. While Campbell is still being paid well in his recent two-year, $27 million with the Ravens, he might have been given even more money with another team. However, he knows Baltimore is a place where he has a chance to win. "My agent wasn't too happy about that, because he thought I was going to get a whole lot more," Campbell said in a conference call with reporters. "But, I told him at this point in time in my career the main goal for me is winning."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Need to Pivot with Defensive Line

The Ravens were dealt a serious setback when the deal for defensive tackle Michael Brockers fell through because of concerns with an ankle injury. Now, instead of an area of strength, Baltimore needs to find a playmaker to fill the void. The addition of Calais Campbell paired with Brandon Williams will certainly be a boost, general manager needs to add a third playmaker to the fold to help the interior pass rush.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens President Not Optimistic About Rookie Camp, Spring OTAs

Ravens president Dick Cass predicts the Coronavirus could get in the way of the team's scheduled rookie camp and organized team activities later this spring. There is some hope that 2020 training camp will be able to start on time and the Ravens and the rest of the NFL can eventually get back to some normalcy. "It's really hard to know about long-term impacts," Cass told the team's website. "A lot of that is going to depend on how long the stay-at-home order remains in effect. If it lasts a long time, it could have obviously an effect on our season. No one expects that, but you just don't know."

Todd Karpovich

MMQB: 2020 NFL Draft: Team Needs For All 32 Teams

With free agency mostly behind us and the draft fast approaching, here are team needs and draft targets for every team. Spoiler alert: Just about every team would love to land one of this year's many talented wide receivers.

Andy Benoit