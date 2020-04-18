NFL Players Still Concerned About Not Having A Season

Most of the players in the NFL want to get back on the field as soon as possible.

However, they understand the league and rest of the sports world need to tread lightly because of the ongoing challenges with COVID-19.

The NFL has forged ahead with plans to start the regular season on time and players are preparing for season at home because of the travel and gathering restrictions with the coronavirus.

Still, there are still some overriding concerns about the possibility of not playing in 2020.

"I am a little scared," Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. "It’s a serious situation. You can only control what you can control. For me personally, I know that’s making sure that I come back in the best shape and making sure that my weight is where it needs to be and that I am able to go out there and play at a high level from Day One.

"Those are the most important things for me that I can control. I am a little worried that we won’t have a season, but like I said, that’s up to the governors, the president, [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell and all those other people.”

The players understand the severity of COVID-19. Many of theme are using the time away from the practice field to spend with family, while staying in shape.

The key is being responsible in such an unprecedented time.

“There's so much uncertainty during this time. You look ahead and you ask yourself, ‘Is there going to be football this season?’ I don't think anybody knows. So, for a lot of the guys on the team," Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews said. "It's about focusing on family right now and then just listening to all your health officials. Knowing that everybody is in this together, everyone's going to help fight this virus together, so that's where our minds are going to be at right now.

"We're not sure what's going to happen, but we have to focus on the things that matter. That's family and social distancing and being smart.”

Some of the NFL players have taken some solace in that every team is essentially dealing with the same challenge. So, if the time arrives to strap on the pads, the playing field will be even.

"Yes, it crosses your mind, but at the end of the day, being a professional athlete, at some point this will all clear up and it will get better," Ravens safety Chuck Clark said about not having a regular season. "When it's over, you're a professional athlete, and that's what you're asked to do. So, you have to be in tip-top shape to be ready to play.

"Given the situation and the circumstances that we're put in right now ... your opponent is in the same situation that you are, so we're all out there on the same playing field. We've all been through the same thing, so it's all up to you to train to get your work in and make sure you're ready.”

Ravens running back Mark Ingram added: "There's always challenges that teams have to overcome, and this is just one we have to overcome right now.”