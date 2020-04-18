RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

NFL Players Still Concerned About Not Having A Season

Todd Karpovich

Most of the players in the NFL want to get back on the field as soon as possible.

However, they understand the league and rest of the sports world need to tread lightly because of the ongoing challenges with COVID-19.

The NFL has forged ahead with plans to start the regular season on time and players are preparing for season at home because of the travel and gathering restrictions with the coronavirus.  

Still, there are still some overriding concerns about the possibility of not playing in 2020. 

"I am a little scared," Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. "It’s a serious situation. You can only control what you can control. For me personally, I know that’s making sure that I come back in the best shape and making sure that my weight is where it needs to be and that I am able to go out there and play at a high level from Day One. 

"Those are the most important things for me that I can control. I am a little worried that we won’t have a season, but like I said, that’s up to the governors, the president, [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell and all those other people.” 

The players understand the severity of COVID-19. Many of theme are using the time away from the practice field to spend with family, while staying in shape. 

The key is being responsible in such an unprecedented time. 

“There's so much uncertainty during this time. You look ahead and you ask yourself, ‘Is there going to be football this season?’ I don't think anybody knows. So, for a lot of the guys on the team," Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews said. "It's about focusing on family right now and then just listening to all your health officials. Knowing that everybody is in this together, everyone's going to help fight this virus together, so that's where our minds are going to be at right now. 

"We're not sure what's going to happen, but we have to focus on the things that matter. That's family and social distancing and being smart.”

Some of the NFL players have taken some solace in that every team is essentially dealing with the same challenge. So, if the time arrives to strap on the pads, the playing field will be even. 

"Yes, it crosses your mind, but at the end of the day, being a professional athlete, at some point this will all clear up and it will get better," Ravens safety Chuck Clark said about not having a regular season. "When it's over, you're a professional athlete, and that's what you're asked to do. So, you have to be in tip-top shape to be ready to play. 

"Given the situation and the circumstances that we're put in right now ... your opponent is in the same situation that you are, so we're all out there on the same playing field. We've all been through the same thing, so it's all up to you to train to get your work in and make sure you're ready.”

Ravens running back Mark Ingram added: "There's always challenges that teams have to overcome, and this is just one we have to overcome right now.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Orlando Brown Jr. On Marshal Yanda: 'He's Somebody I'm Definitely Going to Miss'

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. understood that fellow offensive lineman Marshal Yanda was a wealth of information. So Brown didn't hesitate to seek out advice from the veteran guard. Yanda's decision to retire this offseason will leave a void in the Ravens' offensive line. It's going to be so different," Brown said.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Miles Boykin on Lamar Jackson: 'He's A Special Dude'

Miles Boykin was amazed people ever questioned the ability of Lamar Jackson. The Ravens receiver recently appeared in the Jim Rome show to talk about Jackson's MVP season. "I still remember getting into OTAs and camp, and people back home or people that I knew would text me and be like, 'Oh, Lamar, can he really throw?' It's crazy that people are asking this question. I would tell them, 'Yes, he can throw. Just wait until you see him during the season.' And people would be like, 'Whatever you say." And now, you know, he won MVP," said Boykin, who was selected by the Ravens in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Draft Prospect: Wisconsin Linebacker Chris Orr

Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr could help the Ravens fill a need at linebacker. They could add Orr in one of the later rounds and he could provide valuable depth.  Even though Chris Orr was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he is a legitimate prospect. His brother, Zachary Orr, played linebacker for the Ravens and is an assistant coach with the team.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Ravens Draft Prospect: Oklahoma Defensive Tackle Neville Gallimore

The Ravens have already made some key additions to the defensive line. They acquired Calais Campbell from Jacksonville and signed former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe as a free agent. The veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams is one of the most stout players against the run. Could the Ravens be tempted to take another defensive lineman in the 2020 NFL Draft? It's certainly a possibility and one option could be Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

Todd Karpovich

Players On Board with NFL Virtual Offseason Strategy

The NFL further adapted to the restrictions of COVID-19 by developing a protocol for the 2020 offseason program.That strategy involves plans for virtual training sessions beginning April 20. However, none of the teams are required to participate in the virtual period from April 20 to May 15, according to the National Football League Players Association. Teams could have the opportunity to transition to an on-field format beginning May 18 if the conditions with the pandemic improve. Teams can hold voluntary classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms. All offseason workout programs will end on June 26, according to the NFL.Players, such as running back Mark Ingram, appear to be on board with the plan.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Center Matt Skura Officially Inks Deal, On Road to Recovery Via Social Media Post

Ravens center Matt Skura was having his best season before being sidelined with a knee injury. While Skura is uncertain whether he'll be ready for training camp — if it even starts on time — he plans to make an impact at some point this year.Skura signed a recently signed his restricted free agent tender with Baltimore. Last month, Skura was give the tender by the Ravens worth about $2.1 million. That allowed Baltimore to match any offer Skura received from another team. Shortly afterward, Skura showed the progress he's made this offseason via social media.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh Not Worried About Ravens Focus Amid Social Distancing

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is fully embracing the challenges of COVID-19. While the players can not congregate at the team's headquarters, Harbaugh is planning to use technology to keep the team focused and ready for the regular season. "Our players are going to study, they’re going to study football, they’re going to train," Harbaugh said. "They know if they don’t train and they come back out of shape, it’s not going to be much fun for them in training camp. Nothing could be more miserable than a Raven not being in shape in training camp. That’s pretty much well-documented. Our guys like to train."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Early Favorites in Every Regular-Season Game in 2020

The Ravens are certainly getting the respect from prognosticators. Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline. The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history in 2019 when they finished 14-2, won the AFC North crown for the second straight year and were the top seed on the playoffs for the first time. In addition to their 2020 AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Ingram: 'Why Does the Running Back Have to Be the Red-Headed Stepchild?'

Christian McCaffrey recently became the highest-paid running back in the NFL when the Panthers agreed to pay him $16 million per year. Ravens running back Mark Ingram believes McCaffrey deserves every penny and that all of the players that excel at that position deserve those types of pay days. Ingram signed a three-year, $15-million deal with Baltimore last year after spending eight seasons in New Orleans.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta: Ravens Want to Be 'Undefendable'

The Ravens want to construct a roster that is even more dominant than last season. Baltimore broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.However, Baltimore was one-and-done in the playoffs for a second consecutive year. General manager Eric DeCosta wants to build a roster that is prepared to make a deeper run in the postseason.

Todd Karpovich