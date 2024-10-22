NFL Power Rankings: Ravens Make Marginal Leap
The Baltimore Ravens continued their dominant stretch with a one-sided 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continued his stellar play and is well in the running to win a second straight MVP and third of his career. Jackson completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards, threw five touchdowns and ran for 52 yards. For the season, he's thrown for 1,810 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions and has run for 455 yards and two scores.
Running back Derrick Henry also turned in an impressive performance with 15 carries for 169 yards, including an 81-yard run. He also had a 13-yard receiving touchdown in the win.
With the win, Baltimore (5-2) has now won five in a row and is tied for first place in the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here's where the Ravens stand in NFL power rankings heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL.com: No. 2
Last week: No. 3
"In a prime-time showdown at The Pirate Ship, the Ravens played the hits. Lamar Jackson was terrific, Marlon Humphrey had his first two-pick game, Derrick Henry came on late to close it out and, as it turns out, Mark Andrews' demise was greatly exaggerated. Baltimore's defense showed some signs of trouble prior to Mike Evans leaving the game, but the Ravens clamped down hard with interceptions on back-to-back Buccaneer drives."
CBS Sports: No. 3
Last week: No. 5
"Lamar Jackson looks unstoppable right now. He is the MVP as of this moment. His passing in this offense has been outstanding."
Yahoo Sports: No. 3
Last week: No. 3
"Lamar Jackson had five TD passes. Derrick Henry had another monster game. Mark Andrews continues to thaw out from his cold start. It's a tight race between the Lions and Ravens for the best offense in football."
ESPN: No. 4
Last week: No. 5
"Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta targeted [Roger] Rosengarten, 22, in the second round of this year's draft, and it's evident why. He is the first second-round pick to start this early for Baltimore since offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele in 2012. After Rosengarten became the starting right tackle in Week [4], the Ravens' offensive line began to click and helped Baltimore rank in the top five in total offensive yards. Rosengarten has excelled in opening up lanes for running back Derrick Henry, ranking second among right tackles with an 83.3% run block win rate."
Sports Illustrated: No. 4
Last week: No. 4
"Lamar Jackson posted his fourth QB rating of 119 or better in a convincing win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his first passer rating of 150 or above this season. Jackson has pitched three perfect games in his career to this point, though the absolute storming comeback against a good Todd Bowles defense was as convincing as any we’ve seen. Baltimore’s drive chart immediately after the Buccaneers went up 10–0 in this game? Touchdown, touchdown, field goal, field goal, touchdown, touchdown."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!