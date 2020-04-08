RavenCountry
NFL To Set Up Safeguards During Virtual Draft

Todd Karpovich

The NFL has installed safeguards to ensure that technical issues don’t happen with the virtual 2020 draft. 

League sources say there will be multiple tests of the system prior to the draft, which begins April 23.

One safeguard will be a conference call with all 32 teams that will be in progress throughout the draft. If a general manager is hooked up to that call via landline and his internet connection cuts out, he would be able to unmute the call and announce his pick in a forum in which every other team could hear it. 

Email is another option teams will have for sending in picks if there are online connection issues.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said his team is taking extra precaution to make sure their proprietary information is not compromised. In fact, it's been an ongoing conversation with the team's technology team. 

Yes, it’s a big concern. My level of involvement has been every time I read something in The Wall Street Journal or New York Times that talks about how messed up Zoom is or some of these other deals that came out this morning, I immediately text it to our IT people," Harbaugh said. "[Director of football administration] Nick Matteo is one of those guys, and they assure me that we are doing everything humanly possible, and I remind them that that’s what Wells Fargo and all those other places said about our private information.

"I’ve got some real concerns about that, and hopefully we’ll be okay. It’s kind of like that. We’ll see what happens. I really wouldn’t want the opposing coaches to have our playbook or our draft meetings. That would be preferable, if we can stay away from that.”

No Pro Day, No Problem: Ravens Confident They'll Be Destination for Undrafted Rookies

The Ravens are not concerned about potentially overlooking some players because of the lack of Pro Days and medicals due to of restrictions with COVID-19. Both general manager Eric DeCosta and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz have confidence their scouts have done their due diligence on all of the players that could potentially make an impact in Baltimore. That means the team will be able to grab some playmakers in the late rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft or become a key landing spot for the top undrafted prospects.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ranked Second in Pre-Draft NFL Power Rankings Behind Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens are ranked second behind the Kansas City Chiefs in Sports Illustrated's NFL Power Rankings heading into the draft "The Ravens are among the sharpest roster-builders in the NFL, and that’s continued this offseason with the team landing Calais Campbell for a fifth-round pick and reaping another second-round draft pick by sending spare tight end Hayden Hurst to the Falcons. (Michael Brockers would have been another key add up front on defense, before the deal fell through due to an issue with his physical)," wrote Jenny Vrentas.

Todd Karpovich

Will Ravens 'Take More Swings' at Wide Receiver in Upcoming NFL Draft?

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has said the team needs to "take more swings" at selecting wide receivers to add more playmakers to the current roster.This year's NFL Draft is deep with talent and DeCosta should be able to find value at this position in multiple rounds.DeCosta, however, is also confident with the receivers on the current roster. The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Not Deterred By String of Late First-Round Selections in NFL Draft

The Ravens have consistently made their first selection in the NFL draft late in the first round or early in the second round. In seven of the past 10 years, Baltimore has not taken a player earlier than the 25th overall selection. The good news is the Ravens have mostly managed successful records, which prompted the later draft selections.

Todd Karpovich

With Remaining Free-Agent Market Thin, Ravens Need to Focus on NFL Draft

The Ravens have already had an active offseason, especially with boosting their defense.The team improved the defensive line by acquiring Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing free agents Derek Wolfe, Jihad Ward and Justine Ellis. Baltimore also placed the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. The Ravens brought back a couple of key playmakers in the secondary by re-signing cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Anthony Levine. General manager Eric DeCosta still needs to add an inside linebacker, depth for the offensive line and a wide receiver. The team could also look to add an edge rusher.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens on Full Alert As Technology Comes to the Forefront

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is not thrilled about virtual playbooks.The increased dependence on technology because of restrictions with COVID-19 also bring a bigger threat of hacking and other potential issues. Harbaugh said the Ravens are taking extra precaution to make sure their proprietary information is not compromised. In fact, it's been an ongoing conversation with the team's technology team.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Biggest Challenge? Replacing Marshal Yanda

It's not easy to replace a future Hall-of-Famer. But that's the challenge facing the Ravens this offseason after right tackle Marshal Yanda decided to retire after 13 seasons. The loss of Yanda leaves a huge void in Baltimore' offensive line. The Ravens are hopeful second-year player Ben Powers can take the next step in his development and make a bigger impact on the offensive line this upcoming season. Ravens coach John Harbaugh will also look to this year's draft for finding a player or two that can help provide some depth to offset the loss of Yanda.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Adjusting Well to Logistical Challenges Presented by COVID-19

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is trying to keep things as normal as possible as he and his staff prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft.However, restrictions with travel and gatherings associated with COVID-19 have presented logistical challenges. The Ravens have adjusted to the current environment and DeCosta is confident the team will be fully confident to add some top-notch playmakers when the NFL Draft commences from April 23-25.Baltimore has already done its due diligence with potential draft targets.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Non-Committal About Potentially Signing Antonio Brown

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta declined to speculate on whether team might be interested in signing the mercurial receiver Antonio Brown. DeCosta held his annual pre-draft press conference with head coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. Even though much the focus was on college players and the challenges presented by COVID-19, DeCosta was asked whether the Ravens might be interested in Brown after video surfaced of him working out with quarterback Lamar Jackson and Baltimore receiver Marquise Brown. "Those are in-house things," DeCosta said on a conference call because of gathering restrictions with the Coronavirus. "I don’t feel the need to really share that with you guys right now."

Todd Karpovich

Even With Deep Talent Pool, Ravens Need to Consider Backend of the Defense

The Ravens' secondary should be among the best in the NFL this upcoming season.Baltimore has depth and talent at each position. The cornerbacks are set with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and the expected return of Tavon Young. Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark are a formidable duo at safety. However, the team needs to look at the long-term outlook for this unit.

Todd Karpovich