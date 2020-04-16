RavenCountry
Players On Board with NFL Virtual Offseason Strategy

Todd Karpovich

The NFL further adapted to the restrictions of COVID-19 by developing a protocol for the 2020 offseason program.

That strategy involves plans for virtual training sessions beginning April 20. 

However, none of the teams are required to participate in the virtual period from April 20 to May 15, according to the National Football League Players Association. Teams could have the opportunity to transition to an on-field format beginning May 18 if the conditions with the pandemic improve. 

Teams can hold voluntary classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms. All offseason workout programs will end on June 26, according to the NFL.

Players, such as Ravens running back Mark Ingram, appear to be on board with the plan.

“I did see that there is a week of Phase One, a week of Phase Two, and like three weeks of Phase Three; all virtually. I just breezed over it quickly, but I think it’s good just to get the team together," Ingram said. "We all have to find ways to deal with the situation that we are in, so I think it’s a good idea, given the circumstances that everybody is under.”

The NFL announced March 16 that the 2020 draft will proceed as scheduled from April 23-25 in Las Vegas. While the event will be televised, fans will not be able to attend and public events planned for that weekend have been cancelled. 

Players participating in the virtual workouts will reportedly be paid the $235 per day minimum. Players that receive bonuses for offseason work under their agreements must be credited for their participation in those sessions. Rookies will be paid a minimum of $135 for each day he participates in a club’s development program.

"Not much changes for me. I kind of have my own program that I go through in the offseason anyway – training, therapy, rehab, and treatment down here in Florida – that I have been doing the last three or four years," Ingram said. "So, not much is going to change for me. I’m still on my same program, working out, and getting the work in that I need to prepare myself for the season.”

Ravens Center Matt Skura Officially Inks Deal, On Road to Recovery Via Social Media Post

Ravens center Matt Skura was having his best season before being sidelined with a knee injury. While Skura is uncertain whether he'll be ready for training camp — if it even starts on time — he plans to make an impact at some point this year.Skura signed a recently signed his restricted free agent tender with Baltimore. Last month, Skura was give the tender by the Ravens worth about $2.1 million. That allowed Baltimore to match any offer Skura received from another team. Shortly afterward, Skura showed the progress he's made this offseason via social media.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh Not Worried About Ravens Focus Amid Social Distancing

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is fully embracing the challenges of COVID-19. While the players can not congregate at the team's headquarters, Harbaugh is planning to use technology to keep the team focused and ready for the regular season. "Our players are going to study, they’re going to study football, they’re going to train," Harbaugh said. "They know if they don’t train and they come back out of shape, it’s not going to be much fun for them in training camp. Nothing could be more miserable than a Raven not being in shape in training camp. That’s pretty much well-documented. Our guys like to train."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Early Favorites in Every Regular-Season Game in 2020

The Ravens are certainly getting the respect from prognosticators. Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline. The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history in 2019 when they finished 14-2, won the AFC North crown for the second straight year and were the top seed on the playoffs for the first time. In addition to their 2020 AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Ingram: 'Why Does the Running Back Have to Be the Red-Headed Stepchild?'

Christian McCaffrey recently became the highest-paid running back in the NFL when the Panthers agreed to pay him $16 million per year. Ravens running back Mark Ingram believes McCaffrey deserves every penny and that all of the players that excel at that position deserve those types of pay days. Ingram signed a three-year, $15-million deal with Baltimore last year after spending eight seasons in New Orleans.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta: Ravens Want to Be 'Undefendable'

The Ravens want to construct a roster that is even more dominant than last season. Baltimore broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.However, Baltimore was one-and-done in the playoffs for a second consecutive year. General manager Eric DeCosta wants to build a roster that is prepared to make a deeper run in the postseason.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Running Back Mark Ingram Gets Unexpected Guest During Zoom Session

Ravens running back Mark Ingram is forging ahead with his offseason workouts at home because of the travel and gathering restrictions associated with COVID-19.Ingram signed with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019 after eight seasons in New Orleans. He made an immediate impact in Baltimore, running for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores and earned a third trip to the Pro Bowl. Ingram took some time to talk about this unprecedented offseason via Zoom, when his daughter unexpectedly entered the office.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram Acknowledges Ravens Have Unfinished Business After Disappointing Finish

Raven running back Mark Ingram has a bitter taste in his mouth about how the year ended.After enjoying the best regular-season in franchise history, Baltimore was upset in the divisional round of the playoffs by the upstart Tennessee Titans. Ingram is looking forward to getting back on the field and taking care of some unfinished business, namely finishing a run to the Super Bowl.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Coy About Adding a Running Back in This Year's NFL Draft

Baltimore has all three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Jill — back for the 2020 season, Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ran for 1,206 yards, could be even more dominant entering his third year.So, the question is whether the Ravens would use one of their nine draft picks to take a running back in this year's draft. Some of the players being linked to them in mock drafts are Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Embraces the Role of 'Gambler'

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta invoked his inner Kenny Rogers.Baltimore has nine selections in the upcoming NFL draft and that will give the team flexibility to potentially make some trades . DeCosta, however, is reluctant to part with picks because he's confident the Ravens can add an impact player in each round. "Sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make," he said. "We just assess case by case and see what we can do. ”Nonetheless, he might be tempted to make a deal if player he covets begins to fall down the draft board.

Todd Karpovich

Boosting Offensive Line Key Priority for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

While much of the pre-draft chatter has the Ravens targeting a linebacker, adding depth to the offensive line is another key priority.  Baltimore has to replace right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda. The Ravens also need to add depth at center because Matt Skura is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury and he likely won't be ready for training camp. Baltimore can find value with offensive line the later rounds and could target Netane Muti (Fresno State) or Robert Hunt (Louisiana-Lafayette).

Todd Karpovich