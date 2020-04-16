Players On Board with NFL Virtual Offseason Strategy

The NFL further adapted to the restrictions of COVID-19 by developing a protocol for the 2020 offseason program.

That strategy involves plans for virtual training sessions beginning April 20.

However, none of the teams are required to participate in the virtual period from April 20 to May 15, according to the National Football League Players Association. Teams could have the opportunity to transition to an on-field format beginning May 18 if the conditions with the pandemic improve.

Teams can hold voluntary classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms. All offseason workout programs will end on June 26, according to the NFL.

Players, such as Ravens running back Mark Ingram, appear to be on board with the plan.

“I did see that there is a week of Phase One, a week of Phase Two, and like three weeks of Phase Three; all virtually. I just breezed over it quickly, but I think it’s good just to get the team together," Ingram said. "We all have to find ways to deal with the situation that we are in, so I think it’s a good idea, given the circumstances that everybody is under.”

The NFL announced March 16 that the 2020 draft will proceed as scheduled from April 23-25 in Las Vegas. While the event will be televised, fans will not be able to attend and public events planned for that weekend have been cancelled.

Players participating in the virtual workouts will reportedly be paid the $235 per day minimum. Players that receive bonuses for offseason work under their agreements must be credited for their participation in those sessions. Rookies will be paid a minimum of $135 for each day he participates in a club’s development program.

"Not much changes for me. I kind of have my own program that I go through in the offseason anyway – training, therapy, rehab, and treatment down here in Florida – that I have been doing the last three or four years," Ingram said. "So, not much is going to change for me. I’m still on my same program, working out, and getting the work in that I need to prepare myself for the season.”