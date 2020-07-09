NFL, players still need common ground with training camp

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and several players have expressed optimism about training camp and the regular season proceeding as planned.

“Nobody can predict the future. That’s in God’s hands," said Harbaugh, who wore a protective mask around his neck during a Zoom call. "It’s all to be determined. I’m confident that it’ll happen. I know I’m very hopeful. I’m praying for it. I want it to happen, and I think it will happen; I believe it will happen.

"I think we will have protocols in place, and the testing is the main thing – that seems to be the biggest piece and the most important piece right now to making sure that we don’t have a spread in the building, those kinds of things. But we’ll trust the higher powers on that one.”

However, the owners and the NFL Players Association still must find some common ground on several issues because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID0-19 pandemic.

A memo by the Players Association obtained by RavenCounry outlined several recommendations, including daily testing for key personnel during the first few weeks of camp and weekly testing for other individuals.

The players also recommended "limited practices and group activities in days leading up to travel and games (starting on Thursday) in order to permit accurate testing and further limit transmission."

The NFLPA also proposed reducing roster size in camp from the typical 90 players to 80 as a further precaution against the virus. The players also are open to reducing the preseason from four games to two with an option to forgo all of the matchups to concentrate on the regular season.

During the preseason, the NFLPA also wants to "limit practices and group activities in days leading up to travel and games, starting on Thursday, in order to permit accurate testing and further limit transmission ii. Limit activities that heighten the risk of transmission during 2020 season."

For example, no 11-on-11 activities, which could put the players at risk.

Finally, the NFLPA also addressed the issue of fans attending training camp. There could be some limited attendance.

"Club may allow a limited number of fans (# to be agreed upon) to watch practice on up to 2 occasions during Training Camp, provided (i) no interaction and/or physical proximity to Tier 1 and 2 Individuals, (ii) no fans on the field, (iii) fans seated in stadium must be at least X rows removed from the first row of seating, (iv) fans subject to temperature checks and symptom screens, and (v) in closed-air stadiums, Clubs address air exchange subject to Facilities Protocol," the memo said. "This may adjust depending on number of pre-season games."

"Listening to the [NFL Players Association], and the league, and my team, following the updates, I'm very hopeful that we'll be out there," Ravens running back Mark Ingram said in a call with RavenCountry. "We want to play, but we just want to find the best way possible that we can make it happen in a safe, efficient, effective environment."