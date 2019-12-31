Notes from The Castle Dec. 31

The Baltimore Ravens resumed practice this week in preparation for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Baltimore (14-2) earned the No. 1 seed and is spending the time wisely.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the coaches will also spend part of the week scouting its next potential opponent, either the Bills, Texans or Titans. The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M & T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8.

Houston hosts Buffalo on Saturday and Tennessee is at New England in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Ravens would play the lowest seed to emerge from those games on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:30 p.m. in Baltimore.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not play in the regular-season finale against the Steelers and has been battling the flu. Harbaugh expects him to be ready for the divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M & T Bank Stadium.

Mark Ingram (calf injury) and Mark Andrews (ankle) also were sidelined against Pittsburgh but Harbaugh is confident both will be available to play for the opening postseason game.

The Cleveland Browns were granted their request to interview Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who has done a terrific job this season with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, about their head coaching vacancy, Harbaugh confirmed this week.

Baltimore defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is also rumored to be a potential candidate for a head coaching position. The Ravens, however, have not released any updates about specifics teams inquiring about Martindale for their heading coaching position.

Harbaugh took some umbrage about how his discussion with linebacker Patrick Onwuasor was described in the media. Onwuasor left practice immediately after talking with Harbaugh.

Onwuasor played 21 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams against the Steelers.

“You guys reported it. I thought it was somewhat exaggerated, to be honest with you, but that's what you do," Harbaugh said. "You have to sell papers, right? We've had a lot more – what was the word that was used – ‘heated’ … It's been a lot more heated than that out there, but there's degrees of heat, right?

"So, it was good. We had good heart-to-heart, and he's an honest guy and he was a good listener, too. And he took it and ran with it and made the most of it, and that's – gosh, that's all you ever ask for. It was great to see.”