Notes from The Castle Dec. 31

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens resumed practice this week in preparation for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Baltimore (14-2) earned the No. 1 seed and is spending the time wisely.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the coaches will also spend part of the week scouting its next potential opponent, either the Bills, Texans or Titans. The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M&T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8.

Houston hosts Buffalo on Saturday and Tennessee is at New England in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Ravens would play the lowest seed to emerge from those games on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:30 p.m. in Baltimore. 

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not play in the regular-season finale against the Steelers and has been battling the flu. Harbaugh expects him to be ready for the divisional playoff game on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Ingram (calf injury) and Mark Andrews (ankle) also were sidelined against Pittsburgh but Harbaugh is confident both will be available to play for the opening postseason game.

The Cleveland Browns were granted their request to interview Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who has done a terrific job this season with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, about their head coaching vacancy, Harbaugh confirmed  this week.

Baltimore defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is also rumored to be a potential candidate for a head coaching position. The Ravens, however, have not released any updates about specifics teams inquiring about Martindale for their heading coaching position. 

Harbaugh took some umbrage about how his discussion with linebacker Patrick Onwuasor was described in the media. Onwuasor left practice immediately after talking with Harbaugh.

Onwuasor played 21 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams against the Steelers. 

“You guys reported it. I thought it was somewhat exaggerated, to be honest with you, but that's what you do," Harbaugh said. "You have to sell papers, right? We've had a lot more – what was the word that was used – ‘heated’ … It's been a lot more heated than that out there, but there's degrees of heat, right?

"So, it was good. We had good heart-to-heart, and he's an honest guy and he was a good listener, too. And he took it and ran with it and made the most of it, and that's – gosh, that's all you ever ask for. It was great to see.” 

RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention. He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season. Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.

Ravens Put Exclamation Point on Historic Season

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore finishes with best record in franchise history at 14-2 and is riding 12-game winning streak. Ravens enter playoffs as top seed in the AFC.

Ravens-Steelers Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense. Even with defensive tackle Brandon Williams and Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas held out of the game, the Ravens defense still shined.

Ravens Not Facing Critical Week 17 Game for First Time in Three Years

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have experienced the highs and lows of Week 17 over the last two seasons. There will be no such drama this week.

Domata Peko Has Already Made Postseason Strides With Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Domata Peko did not waste any time making an impact after signing with the team as a free agent in November. Peko has been a steady defender for the Ravens' stout run defense. He has also been able to achieve another milestone in his long career. "In my 14 years, I have never been past the first round, so I am in the second round already," Peko said.

Harbaugh Outlines Postseason Bye Week Plan

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are in the enviable position of having an extra week to prepare for the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. John Harbaugh has a plan in place to make sure the players get some extra risk but also stay crisp.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Halftime Wrap

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens broke the single-season rushing record on a nine-yard run by Gus Edwards early in the second quarter. The Ravens now have 3,201 yards rushing, breaking the previous mark held by the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165).

Ravens Grant Browns Request to Interview Greg Roman for Head Coaching Vacancy

Todd Karpovich

The Cleveland Browns have requested to speak Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman about their head coaching vacancy, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday. Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season when the Browns finished a disappointing 6-10.

Ravens Ink CB Marcus Peters to Extension

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore rewarded CB Marcus Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension, according to multiple reports.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

The decision by Ravens coach John Harbaugh to rest some starters for the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers appears to be a shrewd move. The game will likely be played under a steady rain, which makes the risk for injuries even greater. Baltimore (13-2) has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and has nothing at stake. The Steelers (8-7) need to win and Tennessee to lose to Houston to make the postseason as the sixth seed.