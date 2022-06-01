Skip to main content

Observations from Ravens Second Voluntary Camp

More players on the field

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens picked up the pace and there were more players on the field for the second voluntary camp.

Notable Absences, Players Present

Quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice. 

"I’m sure Lamar is working hard,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. 

Other notable absences were: defensive tackle Michael Pierce, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, cornerback Kyle Fuller, guard Ben Cleveland, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, running back Gus Edwards, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James.

Some of those players are still dealing with injuries.

However, rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo, cornerback Marcus Peters and running J.K. Dobbins were on the sidelines watching practice but could not participate because of injuries.

Highlights

  • Wide receiver Rashod Bateman made up for a couple of drops last week with acrobatic catches. He also had a diving reception in the end zone. 
  • Undrafted rookie wide receiver Makai Polk also stood out with several receptions.
  • Newly signed safety Marcus Williams made his debut and had a good practice in coverage. 
  • The other wide receivers James Proche, Tylan Wallace Devin Duvernay and Binjimen Victor also flashed.
  • Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson lost some pounds and looked quicker off the edge. He could be fighting for a roster spot heading into his fourth year. He has just 4.5 sacks over three seasons.
  • The interior pass rush — highlighted by Daelin Hayes — put solid pressure on the quarterbacks Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown, and Brett Hundley. That's an area that has needed improvement over the past couple of seasons. Hayes also broke up some passes on the line. 
  • Rookie fourth-round pick Jalyn Armour-Davis had a solid practice and intercepted Huntley on a tipped ball. 
  • Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely is a smooth route runner and had several nice receptions in tight traffic.
  • Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton had another good practice and worked well against the tight ends, including Mark Andrews.

