Offensive Line Still Producing for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' offensive line is still among the best in the NFL heading into Week 18.

The Baltimore contingent of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Ben Powers, center Tyler Linderbaum, right guard Kevin Zeitler, and right tackle Morgan Moses is ranked fourth in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens are ranked behind the 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 2. Kansas City Chiefs, and 3. Green Bay Packers.

Baltimore has been especially adept at run blocking and is ranked second i the NFL averaging 163.1 yards per game.

The Ravens will look to regroup after last week's struggles against the Steelers, who were able to get some pressure in the backfield.

"Baltimore’s line struggled to deal with Pittsburgh’s unusual six-man defensive front in the run game on Sunday night," PFF's Sam Monson said. "None of the starters earned even an average run-blocking grade. The Ravens have the least-penalized line in the league this season, garnering just 22 calls as a group."