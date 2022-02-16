Skip to main content

Only Two Ravens Ranked Among Top 101 NFL Players Last Season

Baltimore finished the season 8-9.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Only two Ravens were ranked among the NFL's 101 best players in 2021 after an injury-plagued season, according to Pro Football Focus

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews and defensive tackle Calais Cambell were on the list.

This past season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions. Andrews is ranked 13th on PFF's list.

"Andrews proved that he's not simply a product of being Lamar Jackson’s favorite target," Sam Monson wrote. "When Jackson missed time due to injury, Andrews continued to produce for Tyler Huntley and even Josh Johnson. Andrews averaged 2.2 yards per route run, caught 60% of the contested targets sent his way and racked up almost 1,400 receiving yards overall."

In two seasons with the Ravens, Campbell, who turns. 36 on Sept. 1, has started 26 of 27 games with 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Campbell has battled some injuries over the past two seasons, but he was forced to play the majority of snaps because Baltimore lacked depth behind him.

Campbell, who is an unrestricted free agent, is ranked 86th on PFF's list.

"The Ravens’ defense was ravaged by injuries this season, but Campbell still played more than 600 snaps at 35 years old," PFF writes. "He had a better season than a year ago, improving his run-defense grade to 77.9 and racking up 31 pressures. Campbell’s best play might finally be behind him, but he is still an excellent defender."

