RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Former Ravens Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor Signs with Jets

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports.

Financial terms have not yet been disclosed. 

Onwuasor became the sixth Baltimore player to sign with New York, joining wide receiver Breshad Perriman, offensive lineman Alex Lewis, running back Kenneth Dixon, linebacker Albert McClellan and cornerback Maurice Canady.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas worked in the Ravens personnel department from 2000 until 2015 and is perhaps trying to re-create a similar culture in New York.

After a stellar start to his career, Onwuasor had a disappointing final season in Baltimore in 2019, finishing with 61 tackles, three sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble, The prior year, he managed 5.5 sacks.

He was never able to fully embrace the switch from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. Onwuasor had some struggles in pass coverage and against the run, prompting the Ravens to look for more support outside the organization. The team eventually signed L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes, both of whom played effectively.

Fort re-signed with Baltimore and Bynes inked a deal with the Bengals this week.

That means the Ravens only have Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster. The team will likely target that position next month in the NFL Draft.

Onwuasor signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie from Portland State. He transitioned from safety to linebacker when he arrived in Baltimore and was the team's second leading tackler over the past three seasons. 

In New York, Onwuasor will get the opportunity to once again play alongside Mosley, who is looking to bounce back from injuries. Mosley made the Pro Bowl in four of five seasons in Baltimore. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An In-Depth Look at Ravens Needs with 2020 NFL Draft Approaching Via MMQB

It's no secret the Ravens need to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft. Two playmakers being closely linked to Baltimore are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen of LSU. The experts at Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback agree linebacker will be a key focus of the Ravens' draft.

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens LB Josh Bynes Signs with Bengals

Former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes signed a one-year deal with AFC North rival Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent. Bynes is not only a solid defender, he provides veteran leadership to a Bengals defense that struggled last season and was ranked 28th, allowing 393.7 yards per game. Bynes, who spent three seasons in Baltimore from 2011-2013, re-signed with the Ravens on Oct. 2. He took the spot of linebacker Tim Williams, a former third-round pick that was waived the previous day.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign WR Chris Moore

The Ravens re-signed receiver and special teams ace Chris Moore to a one-year deal. Moore, who was elected by the Ravens in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, had just three receptions for 21 yards last season. However, he posted 81 kickoff returns yards on four attempts (20.3 avg.) and tallied four special teams tackles. His versatility makes him an asset to the roster.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent Strategy: 'Get Out Ahead of the Curve'

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took a page out of the book of defensive coordinator Don Martindale. He went with an all-out blitz before the onset of free agency that officially opened March 18. It was a flurry of moves that made Baltimore stronger, especially with the front seven.

Todd Karpovich

by

Killadre

Ravens: Three Questions One Month from 2020 Draft

We're just under a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas and the Ravens are poised to add more talent to an already talented roster. Here are three questions as we look ahead.

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith Re-Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

The Ravens re-signed veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year, $6 million deal. This means Smith will continue to provide a continued key role in an already talented secondary and get the opportunity to stay with his home-grown team. Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign DB Anthony Levine Sr. to One-Year Deal

The Ravens have re-singed defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. to a one-year deal. Levine brings versatility to the roster because of his ability to play safety, linebacker and on special teams where he has served as captain during his eight seasons with the franchise.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell Eyes Championship in Baltimore

Calais Campbell is still chasing that elusive Super Bowl ring.So, he was elated with the recent deal that sent him to Baltimore from Jacksonville. Campbell is confident the Ravens have the infrastructure in place to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy next season. "I’m so glad that if I got traded, I got traded to a team that has so much young talent, so much potential, so much of an opportunity," Campbell said.

Todd Karpovich

by

Dillon88

A Look Back at the 2019 Draft and How the Rookies Fared

Eric DeCosta is preparing for his second draft as the Ravens general manager. Baltimore needs to add a linebacker, offensive linemen and wide receivers. DeCosta will look to duplicate some of the success with his selections last year.Here's a look at those rookies and how they fared:

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft: Rounds 1-3

A recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has the Ravens filling several glaring needs on their roster in rounds one through three. Here's how Baltimore's draft might shape up.

Todd Karpovich

by

Bad3691