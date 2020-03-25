Former Ravens Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor Signs with Jets

Former Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports.

Financial terms have not yet been disclosed.

Onwuasor became the sixth Baltimore player to sign with New York, joining wide receiver Breshad Perriman, offensive lineman Alex Lewis, running back Kenneth Dixon, linebacker Albert McClellan and cornerback Maurice Canady.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas worked in the Ravens personnel department from 2000 until 2015 and is perhaps trying to re-create a similar culture in New York.

After a stellar start to his career, Onwuasor had a disappointing final season in Baltimore in 2019, finishing with 61 tackles, three sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble, The prior year, he managed 5.5 sacks.

He was never able to fully embrace the switch from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. Onwuasor had some struggles in pass coverage and against the run, prompting the Ravens to look for more support outside the organization. The team eventually signed L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes, both of whom played effectively.

Fort re-signed with Baltimore and Bynes inked a deal with the Bengals this week.

That means the Ravens only have Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster. The team will likely target that position next month in the NFL Draft.

Onwuasor signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie from Portland State. He transitioned from safety to linebacker when he arrived in Baltimore and was the team's second leading tackler over the past three seasons.

In New York, Onwuasor will get the opportunity to once again play alongside Mosley, who is looking to bounce back from injuries. Mosley made the Pro Bowl in four of five seasons in Baltimore.