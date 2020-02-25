RavenCountry
Orlando Brown Jr. Shows Numbers Can Be Deceiving at NFL Combine

Todd Karpovich

Orlando Brown Jr. can laugh about it nowadays.

There was a time when his performance at the NFL Combine was no joking matter. 

Brown had one of the worst performances in the history of those individual workouts, finishing dead last in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump and the broad jump. He also managed just 14 reps during a bench press. 

That performance didn't scare the Ravens. 

Baltimore selected Brown in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 10 games his rookie year and carried the momentum over to this past season when he named to the NFL Pro Bowl and helped the Ravens set new single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531), rushing yards (3,296) and total net yards (6,521). 

Baltimore also had the the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense with 33.2 points per game behind the stout offensive line. 

"We expected to be a great group this year," Brown said. "That's just our mentality. That's just our approach with our confidence and swagger. We're not as concerned with maybe statistics of not giving up sacks and less penalties. More so, [it’s about] dominating our opponent every play. And I think as a group we understand that we're playing well, but there's still a ton of room to grow, especially, for me personally and for the other guys, too.”

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and several other members of the team will be in Indianapolis this week scouting players. While it's an opportunity to see some of these potential draftees up close, DeCosta and his staff know the number don't tell the entire story. 

The players appreciate the wisdom because it can produce a player like Brown.

“He's a hardworking kid," Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda said about his young teammate. "He's a great kid. He loves football. He loves being a part of it, loves the camaraderie of the guys. I'm happy to play next to him. He's really improved in his second year and just taken that next step for sure. You have a lot of room to improve in your second year. You're a young, raw."

Ronnie Stanley Was League's Top Pass Blocker

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus. Stanley was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.3). Overall, he allowed 10 total pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, according to the report. The Ravens will likely try to reach a contract extension for Stanley in the near future. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and would command a huge payday on the open market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Emmanuel Sanders

The Ravens are looking to add a veteran wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Emmanuel Sanders could be a perfect fit for the Ravens offense. The veteran wide receiver has solid hands and an edginess that would fit perfectly in Baltimore. Sanders could quickly develop a rapport with Jackson and also provides some mentorship for the young quarterback.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens: 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Preview

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. The team could find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Overall the Ravens will have nine selections, including compensatory picks. Traditionally, the Ravens do not like losing draft picks, but there's a still a chance they would trade up if one of the players high on their draft board is within grasp. However, GM Eric DeCosta would be elated to have all nine picks for the rookie OTAs.

Todd Karpovich

Broncos Predicted to Sign Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce

The Broncos could look to the secondary free-agent market to plug some holes in the defensive trenches. One such candidate is former Baltimore Ravens' standout Michael Pierce.Pro Football Focus ranked Pierce as their No. 42 free agent and predicts that he'll ultimately land with Vic Fangio in Denver.

Chad Jensen

Franchise Tag for Judon?

The Ravens are expected to place the franchise tag on linebacker and sacks leader Matthew Judon, according to a report by ESPN. That designation would cost Baltimore about $16.3 million, according to Over the Cap. It was also buy the Ravens more time to negotiate a new deal or perhaps trade Judon for more draft picks.

Todd Karpovich

Report: Martindale Becomes Highest Paid Defensive Coordinator in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens inked defensive coordinator Don Martindale to a three-year deal that will make him the highest paid coordinator in the NFL, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Last month, Martindale interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants. However, the team hired Joe Judge, who served as both the Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach last season.

Todd Karpovich

Publisher's Notebook: Is NFL Labor Strife on the Horizon?

The NFL owners approved the terms of potential new collective bargaining agreement. Now, the onus on the players to follow suit, but that remains uncertain.The players will discuss whether to accept a new agreement beginning on Feb. 21, but the vote could go either way judging by some of the reactions in social media. Both sides are looking to replace the 10-year labor agreement that expired in March 2021 and avoid some type of potential lockout.

Todd Karpovich

The Potential Second-Year Impact of Marquise Brown

Several Ravens players marveled at the speed of receiver Marquise Brown last season. Brown was surprised because wasn't even running at 100 percent.He had undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year. Still, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several high-light reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh to Skip Scouting Combine

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will not attend the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine because of recent knee replacement surgery, according to multiple reports. Harbaugh, who was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year this past season, is not the only coach bypassing the trip to Indianapolis. Neither the Broncos nor the Rams are sending their assistants to the event, according to reports. However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will attend the combine and is expected to meet with the media on Feb. 25.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews Was Ranked Among Best Tight Ends in 2019

Mark Andrews' performance in 2019 earned him the designation as one of the best performing tight end in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. The ratings were based on yards per route run, passer rating when targeted, deep receiving performance, slot receiving performance, drop rate, contested targets/catches, yards after contact per reception/forced missed tackles and run-blocking/pass-blocking, among other metrics. San Francisco's George Kittle was ranked as the best overall tight end.

Todd Karpovich