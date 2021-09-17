Orlando Brown Won't 'Snitch,' Sammy Watkins Less Loyal in KC-Ravens Matchup

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Kansas City left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will not reveal any intel from his time in Baltimore, saying he won't "snitch."

Brown was drafted by the Ravens and spent three seasons in Baltimore before being traded to the Chiefs this offseason.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman scoffed at the notion there was an unwritten rule about a player providing on his former team,

“The unwritten rule is you do that," Roman said. "I know the character of Orlando Brown, and I know he would never do such a thing because Orlando ain’t a snitch.”

The Ravens also have a former Chiefs player in Sammy Watkins. The veteran wide receiver plans to help his new team any way that he can.

“I’m trying to win, at the end of the day," Watkins said. "So – snitch, no snitch – anything I can give ‘Wink’ [defensive coordinator Don Martindale] and the defense, that’s what I’m going to do. And I’m not particularly giving up plays, but [more], ‘Hey man, do this on this guy, and do this on that guy,’ and that’s just the way of football. Guys go on different teams every week, every day. You pull a guy off the practice squad to try to pick their brain. I’m going to try to do anything to win.”

The Ravens enter the game decimated with injuries. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has missed practice this week with an ankle injury and his status for the game is uncertain.

Baltimore will have an uphill battle to snap a four-game skid against the Chiefs, including a loss in each of the past three seasons.

“I’m very excited. I’m playing my former team, and [I’m] just happy to go out there and play them," Watkins said. "I know the guys – the defensive guys, the offensive guys. Coach [Andy] Reid was one of my top coaches that I’ve played for. So, I just can’t wait to go out there and go against those guys that I went against in practice every day, and try to will a win and go out there and have fun.”