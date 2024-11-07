Panthers Explain Decision to Trade Diontae Johnson to Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens made a notable move a week before the trade deadline by acquiring former Carolina Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson. Still looking to get acclimated, he played just 17 offensive snaps and was not targeted during his Ravens debut in Week 9's win over the Denver Broncos.
Regardless of what the stats say, the trade could soon pay major dividends for Johnson, something Panthers general manager Dan Morgan touched on recently.
"Obviously I'll keep those conversations private that myself, coach Canales and Brandt (Tilis) had," Morgan said of trading Johnson, per the team website. "But we felt at the end of the day that it was best for the team and best for Diontae that we both part ways and get the compensation there that we got. So, at the end of the day, I just thought it was best for both sides to do that. ... He wanted a change of scenery, and we wanted to do things on our end as well. I think at the end of the day it's just best for both sides to part ways."
The receiver trades didn't stop for Carolina after sending Johnson to Baltimore. The Panthers also dealt Jonathan Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys in a deal that had many fans around the league scratching their heads. It's clear the Panthers are already looking ahead toward next season.
As for Johnson, he's now in position to chase a Super Bowl with the team he once called a rival. A one-time Pro Bowler who spent the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after they selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Johnson tallied 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns with the Panthers this season before arriving in Baltimore.
He'll look to add to that number when the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals kick off Week 10 on Thursday Night Football from M&T Bank Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.
