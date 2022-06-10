Pass Rusher Jason Pierre-Paul Reportedly Visits Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Free-agent outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, a two-time Super Bowl champion, reportedly visited the Ravens this week as the team looks to boost their pass rush.

Pierre-Paul, 33, was selected by the Giants with the 15th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and he spent the first eight years of his career in New York. He was named a first-team All-Pro in his second season after finishing second in the league in tackles for loss (23.0) and fourth in the league in sacks (16.5).

Pierre-Paul, 33, was traded from the Giants to the Buccaneers in 2018 in exchange for a third-round pick and fourth-round picks. He led Tampa Bay in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (16.0) that season.

Over his 12-year career, Pierre-Paul has 91.5 sacks and 603 tackles, including 122 for a loss. He also has four interceptions.

Pierre-Paul underwent shoulder surgery in February that limited him to 12 games in 2021, his fourth season with the Buccaneers.

Baltimore finished in the bottom third of the league with 34 sacks last year.

Over two games against the Bengals, Baltimore managed to sack Joe Burrow just four times. As a result, he had plenty of time to make plays out of the pocket, throwing for 941 yards with seven touchdowns in 41-17 and 41-21 victories.

The Ravens selected Michigan David Ojabo in the second round of the draft, but he won't be ready to play until later in the season because of a torn Achilles.

Tyus Bowser, who led the team with seven sacks, also is dealing with an Achilles injury and it's still uncertain when he will be ready to play.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was second on the Ravens with five sacks and is poised for an even bigger season.

Jaylon Ferguson has been largely underwhelming and he could be fighting for a roster spot heading into his fourth year. He has just 4.5 sacks over three seasons.

The Ravens thought they had deal with Za'Darius Smith, but he decided to sign with the Vikings.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.