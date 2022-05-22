Skip to main content

Patrick Queen Looking for More Consistency As Ravens Linebacker

Third-year player looking for more improvement.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen was not overly content with his performance last season.

He sees much room for improvement heading into his third year. 

Queen had some early struggled but played better when he moved to the weakside next to veteran Josh Bynes. He did lead the team with 97 tackles and finished with two sacks and one forced fumble.

"I watched a lot [of tape], and the bad spots were bad, and the good spots were great," Queen said earlier this offseason. "So, [I’m] just trying to build off what I was finishing on and just trying to be better. Every aspect of my game needs to get better, so that’s all I’m doing right now – is just taking the time to look at all the keys that I could get better at.”

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen is looking for more consistency. 

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen is looking for more consistency. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Queen was the Ravens' first-ever pick from LSU. He finished his rookie season with 105 tackles, three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one pass defended.

However, he did miss 12 tackles, which was tied for the second-most in the NFL, according to Pro-Football-Reference.

His tackling and pass coverage was better last season. 

Now, he wants to grow further as a player. 

“I feel like the best thing I did was get off blocks and recognize some plays better," Queen said. "And just to improve on – just everything, really. I can’t really limit it to one thing. Maybe just like finding the ball from the quarterback, who he’s throwing to and stuff like that. I feel like that could probably be better, but other than that, I feel like it’s everything that I need to get better at.”

1351882669.0
News

Can Rashod Bateman Carry the Ravens Passing Attack?

By Todd Karpovich20 hours ago
lwlr4edsxlg29x2owrym
News

Ravens Bringing Back Defensive Lineman Brent Urban

By Todd KarpovichMay 21, 2022
s7ivz2bcdhytiwdyqksi
News

Ravens 'Play Like A Raven Football Clinics' Sells Out

By Todd KarpovichMay 20, 2022
t_44ee018372e44e2d8dadb5b64213afb3_name_sp_rookie_minicamp_fox_p4_scaled
News

Ravens Rookies Need to Get Up to Speed ... Quickly

By Todd KarpovichMay 20, 2022
bxeycgjrlplnfjrtbf4m
News

Sam Koch Retires from Ravens, Goes Out on Top

By Todd KarpovichMay 20, 2022
yoiebdgsgmdwby6wnc0h
News

Ravens Special Teams Coach Chris Horton to Be Part of NFL Coaching Program

By Todd KarpovichMay 19, 2022
download (1)
News

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Loves Playing the Ravens 'Because They Talk'

By Todd KarpovichMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17021017
News

Ravens Earns Solid Mark for Offseason ... So Far

By Todd KarpovichMay 19, 2022