RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Patrick Queen Seizes New Number, New Era with Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Shortly after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Queen was asked about giving up his prized No. 8 for the new jersey. 

The inside linebacker from LSU realized he would have to personally retire that number. 

For one, NFL MVP Lamar Jackson wears No. 8 for the Ravens and his jersey has flown off the shelves in the retail market.

Secondly, linebackers in the NFL are not allowed to wear single digits. 

So, Queen had talked to Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald talked about the change, which can be a prickly topic with some players. Queen decided on No. 48, which also has some resonance with him — it's the number he wore when he played in a youth league.

“I don’t think I was getting a single digit anyways – Lamar’s got that," Queen said. "It sucks that I have to give it up.”

The new number notwithstanding, Queen is looking to make an immediate impact with the Ravens. He will take over a starting role at inside linebacker, which was a major area of need in Baltimore.

The Ravens were especially thin at that position after Patrick Onwuasor, who formerly wore No. 48, agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent and Josh Bynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I feel like I’m going to bring everything to the table that their defense is known for – the passion, the aggression, total dominance as a defensive linebacker. There’s no one piece to my game; I’m bringing it all. So, I’m just ready to get there and turn it up.”

The Ravens selected another inside linebacker, Malik Harrison, from Ohio State in the third round. The duo of Queen and Harrison has the potential to be a force for years to come

It’s very exciting. Patrick Queen is a great linebacker," Harrison said. "He got picked up in the first round. Me and him together is probably the most dynamic duo in the linebacker corps.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Brown Donning a Baltimore Ravens Uniform ... On Snapchat

There has been wide speculation about Antonio Brown joining the Baltimore Ravens and the mercurial wide receiver added more fuel to the rumor on social media.

Todd Karpovich

by

MarcJamesFinel

Tyre Phillips: SEC Prepared Him for Baltimore Ravens, NFL

Tyre Phillips, who competed against some of the best players in college football in the SEC, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 106th overall pick.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh: No 'Redshirt' Year for Baltimore Ravens Rookies

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has lofty expectations for this year's rookie class. They're expected to push the veteran players for a starting job.

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens Are the Perfect Match

The Baltimore Ravens decision to select Patrick Queen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft was also popular in Baton Rouge, La.

Todd Karpovich

Pandemic Hasn't Changed Focus for Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not lost his focus amid all of the restrictions with COVID-19.

Todd Karpovich

How the 2020 NFL Draft Impacts the AFC North, Overall Grades

The Baltimore Ravens added 10 players in the 2020 NFL Draft; the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers made upgrades to their roster.

Todd Karpovich

by

thegreatestofalltime

NFL Scouts Dish on Baltimore Ravens Draft Class

The Baltimore Ravens filled some key needs in the 2020 NFL Draft, most notably at linebacker, with the offensive and defensive lines and at wide receiver.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Officially Add Two More Rookie Free Agents to Mix

Baltimore Ravens signed Redlands cornerback Jeff Hector and Kennesaw State fullback Bronson Rechsteiner.

Todd Karpovich

Fantasy Outlook: Baltimore Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins

Many of you watching the draft were probably shocked that the Baltimore Ravens took J. K. Dobbins with the 55th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dr. Roto

Baltimore Ravens Officially Sign Three Rookie Free Agents

Baltimore Ravens sign Trystan Colon-Castillo, Center, Missouri; Tyler Huntley, Quarterback, Utah; and, Nick Vogel, Kicker, Alabama Birmingham

Todd Karpovich