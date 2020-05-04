Patrick Queen Seizes New Number, New Era with Baltimore Ravens

Shortly after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Queen was asked about giving up his prized No. 8 for the new jersey.

The inside linebacker from LSU realized he would have to personally retire that number.

For one, NFL MVP Lamar Jackson wears No. 8 for the Ravens and his jersey has flown off the shelves in the retail market.

Secondly, linebackers in the NFL are not allowed to wear single digits.

So, Queen had talked to Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald talked about the change, which can be a prickly topic with some players. Queen decided on No. 48, which also has some resonance with him — it's the number he wore when he played in a youth league.

“I don’t think I was getting a single digit anyways – Lamar’s got that," Queen said. "It sucks that I have to give it up.”

The new number notwithstanding, Queen is looking to make an immediate impact with the Ravens. He will take over a starting role at inside linebacker, which was a major area of need in Baltimore.

The Ravens were especially thin at that position after Patrick Onwuasor, who formerly wore No. 48, agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent and Josh Bynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I feel like I’m going to bring everything to the table that their defense is known for – the passion, the aggression, total dominance as a defensive linebacker. There’s no one piece to my game; I’m bringing it all. So, I’m just ready to get there and turn it up.”

The Ravens selected another inside linebacker, Malik Harrison, from Ohio State in the third round. The duo of Queen and Harrison has the potential to be a force for years to come

It’s very exciting. Patrick Queen is a great linebacker," Harrison said. "He got picked up in the first round. Me and him together is probably the most dynamic duo in the linebacker corps.”