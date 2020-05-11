RavenCountry
Ravens Rookie Patrick Queen Surprises Mother with New Ride

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens rookie Patrick Queen is already enjoying the benefits of playing in the NFL as a first-round draft pick.

And he's sharing the wealth.

Queen bought his mother a new Range Rover for Mother's Day and posted the photo on social media.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best of the best!” he wrote.

Queen will certainly be able to absorb the costs when he officially signs his deal with the Ravens. He's projected to sign a four-year deal worth $12.2 million with a $6.4 million signing bonus, according to Forbes.

The Ravens selected Queen with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after he emerged as one of LSU’s top defenders last season. Queen played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

Baltimore had never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

“You all are going to get the most energetic player from this draft, the most passionate, the most dominant, the most studious person that you’re going to get out of this draft," Queen said. "I bring a lot to the table.”

It was no secret Baltimore needed to add a linebacker in this year's draft. The Ravens are especially thin at that position after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent and Josh Bynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Queen will fill that void, along with Malik Harrison, a third-round pick from Ohio State. 

