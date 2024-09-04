Patrick Queen Opens Up About Ravens, Departure
Since leaving the Baltimore Ravens for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, he's fully leaned into the rivalry with both fans and his old teammates.
On numerous occasions, Queen has raved about how much better life is with his new team both on and off the field, which has struck a nerve with some Ravens fans. He's even gotten into some light-hearted feuds with his former teammates, most notably cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
Underneath all of it, though Queen still misses his old teammates, even though he still texts and games with them.
“Being there for four years, you create bonds with people, and that’s the stuff that don’t die,” Queen told Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner. “That stuff don’t go away.”
Queen, the No. 28 overall pick in 2020, really came into his own recently. Last season was his best yet, as the LSU product racked up a career-high 133 total tackles to earn his first Pro Bowl nod. Some have noted how Queen's rise coincided with the arrival of All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, but the former still deserves credit for improving himself as a player.
As Queen's breakthrough season continued, though, the chances of him sticking around in Baltimore continued to decrease. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, another key defender from the 2020 draft class was having a breakout season as well with 13 sacks, and the Ravens' cap situation essentially forced them to choose. They chose Madubuike, allowing Queen to hit free agency after four years in Baltimore.
“I was already told that it was going to be down to me or Madubuike, and I kind of already knew that defensive line was the priority,” Queen said.
With Queen gone, the Ravens will be counting on second-year pro Trenton Simpson to step into the starting role. The Clemson product has impressed throughout the summer, which didn't surprise Queen at all.
“Incredible, I’m proud of him,” Queen said of Simpson after the regular-season finale. “Couldn’t be happier for him, a great dude. He had me nervous; we were going over all the calls and stuff, and he was just asking hella questions trying to figure out everything. But that’s why you’re seeing the way he’s played. He’s just on top of all his stuff, dynamic, might be faster than me. I just love the guy, great player.”
