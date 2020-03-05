RavenCountry
He'll Have Another: Ravens CB Marcus Peters Signs Bud Light Deal

Todd Karpovich

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters became a social media sensation when he jumped into the stands in Buffalo and chugged a beer with fans.

Now, he's being rewarded for those antics.

Peters recently signed an endorsement deal with Bud Light, according to Fox Business. He will serve as an ambassador of the brand. 

Financial details were not disclosed, but Anheuser-Busch InBev has a sponsorship deal with the NFL. 

Peters made a game-saving play when knocked down a potential touchdown pass to Buffalo receiver John Brown on a fourth-and-8. He then ran behind the end zone and leaped into seats toward some Ravens fans before grabbing the beer. 

Peter was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and later fined $14,307 by the NFL. He will possibly be able to recoup some of that money with the endorsement deal. 

The Ravens won the game 24-17 and clinched the AFC North title for the second consecutive year.

Peters was one of the most vital players in the secondary after being acquired from the Los Angeles Rams midseason. Baltimore rewarded his performance by signing Peters, 26, to a three-year, $42 million extension in December.

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher also signed endorsement deals with Bud Light.

Tate posted a viral video of himself chugging a beer that was thrown to him by a party-goer in Canada. Tate is decked out in a full American flag outfit. 

Fisher smashed two cans of Bud Light over his head after the Chiefs beat Houston Texans  in the divisional round of the playoffs. He was fined $14,037, according to reports. However, that was also money well spent.   

Robbo15_
Robbo15_

Hopefully he doesn't get fined for this

JCK
JCK

Yes! My new beer.

Towsonravens
Towsonravens

He earned it!

