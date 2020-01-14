Marcus Peters Finds a Home in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, — The Ravens showed their appreciation for Marcus Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension late in the regular season.

After spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams in his first five years in the league, Peter might have found a longer-term home in Baltimore.

"I really appreciate the organization bringing me in and getting some things done so I could be around here for a few more years. I’m excited – excited about the future with us," said Peters, who named to his third Pro Bowl earlier this season. "Man, it just feels good to be around this place. The workplace was a fun atmosphere, everybody came to work, and we busted our [butt]. We fell short on our goal, but I believe in this team a lot.”

The Ravens acquired Peters prior to their Week 7 game against the Seahawks, He made an immediate impact with a pick-six in the first quarter. The Ravens went 11-0 with Peters in the regular-season lineup

"[Peters] jumped in there and played really fast and has done a lot of good things," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said earlier this season. "I think the league and the players and coaches all see that, so I was really happy for all of them.”

After joining the Ravens, Peters totaled 39 tackles, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and 10 passes defended, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Peter tallied five total interceptions for the season, producing NFL bests in interception return yards (210) and interceptions-touchdowns (three). The Ravens’ six defensive touchdowns tied Tampa Bay for No. 1 in the NFL.

Peter, who was selected by Kansas City in the first round (18th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, also broke up a last-minute pass against Buffalo that clinched the Ravens' second consecutive playoff berth. Baltimore went from the bottom-third of the league in pass defense to No. 7 following the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

The Ravens broke a franchise record for win (14-2), and had the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. However, Baltimore was knocked out by the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round.

It's a loss that will sting for much of the offseason.

“It’s hard, but the best thing we can do is just keep our heads high and head into this offseason with bigger goals. We’ll be back eventually ready to fight," Peters said. “You know what it is. You know how it feels to lose. We’re going to be alright, though.”