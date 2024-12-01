Eagles Suffer Huge Loss for Ravens Game
The Baltimore Ravens are set to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon in Week 13 NFL action.
Coming into this week's game, the Ravens hold an 8-4 record. They could really use a big win to increase their chances in the AFC.
While they look the part of a potential Super Bowl contender, Baltimore has a tough task ahead of them. Beating the Eagles, who are 9-2 entering this game, is not going to be easy.
That being said, the Ravens have caught a massive break ahead of this week's game.
As shared by NFL insider Mike Garafolo, wide receiver DeVonta Smith will be unable to play for Philadelphia today.
Smith has been a huge part of the Eagles' offense when he's healthy and on the field. Having to play without him will set back the Philadelphia offense quite a bit.
So far this season, Smith has racked up 41 receptions for 516 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.
Not having to defend against Smith is a major help for Baltimore. They will still have to contend with A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Hurts, but the job was made a lot easier with this news.
It will be interesting to see how the Ravens look this week. They have had stretches where they have looked like a Super Bowl favorite and other stretches have made them look like a very beatable team.
Only time will tell, but they can take a huge step in the right direction by coming through with a win over the Eagles this week.
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry facing off against Hurts and Barkley will be must-watch football. Make sure to tune in to see if Baltimore can come through with the win, with kickoff beginning at 4:25 p.m. EST.
