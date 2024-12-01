Raven Country

Eagles Suffer Huge Loss for Ravens Game

The Baltimore Ravens have caught a major break ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Evan Massey

Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium.
Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are set to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon in Week 13 NFL action.

Coming into this week's game, the Ravens hold an 8-4 record. They could really use a big win to increase their chances in the AFC.

While they look the part of a potential Super Bowl contender, Baltimore has a tough task ahead of them. Beating the Eagles, who are 9-2 entering this game, is not going to be easy.

That being said, the Ravens have caught a massive break ahead of this week's game.

As shared by NFL insider Mike Garafolo, wide receiver DeVonta Smith will be unable to play for Philadelphia today.

Smith has been a huge part of the Eagles' offense when he's healthy and on the field. Having to play without him will set back the Philadelphia offense quite a bit.

So far this season, Smith has racked up 41 receptions for 516 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

Not having to defend against Smith is a major help for Baltimore. They will still have to contend with A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Hurts, but the job was made a lot easier with this news.

It will be interesting to see how the Ravens look this week. They have had stretches where they have looked like a Super Bowl favorite and other stretches have made them look like a very beatable team.

Only time will tell, but they can take a huge step in the right direction by coming through with a win over the Eagles this week.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry facing off against Hurts and Barkley will be must-watch football. Make sure to tune in to see if Baltimore can come through with the win, with kickoff beginning at 4:25 p.m. EST.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Evan Massey
EVAN MASSEY

Home/News