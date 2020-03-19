Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce Signs with Vikings

The Ravens lost their first player to free agency when defensive lineman Michael Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Baltimore has already acquired a pair of defensive linemen — Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers — this offseason, so Pierce became expendable. The Ravens are also paying fellow defensive tackle Brandon Williams $9.25 million in each of the next two seasons.

Pierce, who signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent in 2016 from Samford, finished with 35 tackles, a half-sack and 1 FR, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game last season. He was also a key cog in the Ravens' No. 5 rushing defense (93.4 yards per game).

After the season, Pierce had expressed some uncertainty about free agency because he had spent his entire career in Baltimore.

"You never know what you're walking into, just because different families and different organizations run differently," he said. "So, if you're not blessed enough to stay around something you're familiar with, you're walking into a new situation, new people and new relationships.

"I wouldn't say it's exciting. For me, it'll probably be more nerve-racking, because I haven't been anywhere else, and I don't know any other type of leadership at this point. I'll roll with the punches either way, and I'll find my way to fit in and continue to prove myself and be a better player.”

Now, he is trading the Ravens purple for the Vikings purple. He should be able to make an immediate impact on Minnesota's run defense, which ranked 13th in the NFL last season in allowing 108 yards per game.