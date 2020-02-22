RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Broncos Predicted to Sign Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos' entire starting defensive line from last season is entering free agency in one form or another. Three are poised to be unrestricted — Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris, and Adam Gotsis — while the other will be a restricted free agent — Mike Purcell.

That exodus upfront creates a massive need for the team. Now, the Broncos will likely make overtures to get at least one of their own unrestricted free agents re-signed, and are sure to tender Purcell.

That means this team is likely to be a player in the free-agent market when it opens on March 18. The big-named guys, like Kansas City's Chris Jones and San Francisco's Arik Armstead, are attractive but will come with a max contract the Broncos would have to be willing to lay out.

Or, the team could look to the secondary free-agent market to plug some holes in the defensive trenches. One such candidate is former Baltimore Ravens' standout Michael Pierce.

Pro Football Focus ranked Pierce as their No. 42 free agent and predicts that he'll ultimately land with Vic Fangio in Denver. Here's what PFF had to say:

42. DL MICHAEL PIERCE – DENVER BRONCOS

Projected contract: 3 years, $5 million per year ($6.5 million guaranteed)

Michael Pierce had a down year in his pivotal contract year. After posting PFF grades of 79.7, 86.9 and 91.0 in his first three seasons, Pierce lowered that mark to 69.1 in 2019. The Broncos might be able to get a bargain for Pierce if he’s able to get back to form, and they can play him in a near-identical role to what Shelby Harris played.

A three-year, $15 million deal might seem a little steep for a trenchman who mostly specializes as a run-stuffer but that's the going rate for a starting-caliber player at the position. Although he doesn't offer much as an interior pass rusher, Pierce is stout against the run.

A former undrafted free agent out of Stanford (2016), Pierce has spent the last four years in Baltimore. He's been an off-and-on starter for the Ravens, up until this past season where he started a career-high 14 games.

Pierce only has 3.5 career sacks in 60 career games, but he can clog the middle and allow the off-ball linebackers in the scheme to swarm and tackle the ball-carrier. There is value to a 27-year-old player who can stand up blockers and occasionally penetrate the backfield.

And the truth is, the Broncos are woefully short on D-line talent under contract for 2020 with bonafide starting experience. Pierce would check a lot of the boxes, but ideally, the Broncos would want someone more like Wolfe, who can stuff the run and get after the QB, to start at one of the defensive end slots.

Keep an eye on Pittburgh's Javon Hargrave and Buffalo's Jordan Phillips as two under-the-radar free-agent options the Broncos could pursue in the second wave to bolster the D-line. GM John Elway has had success in years past finding value signings along the D-line who go on to make a larger impact, like Terrance Knighton and Domata Peko.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Broncos61
Broncos61

Looks like a re-write of the previous article. Why Broncos should bring DL MICHAEL PIERCE , if they can have for 2nd round tag ( 3 mil guarantee) equally good current broncos Mike Purcell ? Phillips has emerged as a premier interior pass rusher for Bill's . Considering a large space cap, ( 83 millions) it is very unlikely Bills will let 27 years old Phillips to walk away. If they do, a younger Phillips ( 9 sacks in 2019) would be a better option then D. Woolf : https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/buffalo-bills/jordan-phillips-16776/market-value/

Jordan Phillips
Jordan Phillips
Jordan Phillips contract and salary cap details, full contract breakdowns, salaries, signing bonus, roster bonus, dead money, and…
www.spotrac.com

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Martindale Becomes Highest Paid Defensive Coordinator in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens inked defensive coordinator Don Martindale to a three-year deal that will make him the highest paid coordinator in the NFL, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Last month, Martindale interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants. However, the team hired Joe Judge, who served as both the Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach last season.

Todd Karpovich

Publisher's Notebook: Is NFL Labor Strife on the Horizon?

The NFL owners approved the terms of potential new collective bargaining agreement. Now, the onus on the players to follow suit, but that remains uncertain.The players will discuss whether to accept a new agreement beginning on Feb. 21, but the vote could go either way judging by some of the reactions in social media. Both sides are looking to replace the 10-year labor agreement that expired in March 2021 and avoid some type of potential lockout.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh to Skip Scouting Combine

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will not attend the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine because of recent knee replacement surgery, according to multiple reports. Harbaugh, who was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year this past season, is not the only coach bypassing the trip to Indianapolis. Neither the Broncos nor the Rams are sending their assistants to the event, according to reports. However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will attend the combine and is expected to meet with the media on Feb. 25.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews Was Ranked Among Best Tight Ends in 2019

Mark Andrews' performance in 2019 earned him the designation as one of the best performing tight end in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. The ratings were based on yards per route run, passer rating when targeted, deep receiving performance, slot receiving performance, drop rate, contested targets/catches, yards after contact per reception/forced missed tackles and run-blocking/pass-blocking, among other metrics. San Francisco's George Kittle was ranked as the best overall tight end.

Todd Karpovich

The Potential Second-Year Impact of Marquise Brown

Several Ravens players marveled at the speed of receiver Marquise Brown last season. Brown was surprised because wasn't even running at 100 percent.He had undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year. Still, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several high-light reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Gets the Hall-of-Fame Treatment

Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history. Now, that performance will be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The shrine recently received a jersey and helmet worn by Jackson during the past season. The items will go on display in late February in the "Pro Football Today Gallery" to commemorate Jackson's record-setting season when he became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010.

Todd Karpovich

Invading the Enemy: Is Steelers NT Javon Hargrave a Possible Free-Agent Target for Ravens?

The Ravens might need to replenish their defensive line because of the potential loss of some key players. Michael Pierce, Justin Ellis, Domata Peko and Jihad Ward are unrestricted free agents. The Ravens could help fill the void by signing Steelers nose tackle Javon Ward, according to a report by Pro Football Focus. PFF predicts Hargrave will ink four-year, $48 million deal with Baltimore with $28 million in guaranteed money.

Todd Karpovich

Will Ravens End LSU Drought in 2020 Draft?

Baltimore has never taken someone from the SEC school in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007. The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could end that LSU drought this year, maybe even in the first round. There are a pair of Tigers that could be potentially be on the Ravens radar with the 28th overall pick, according to draft analysts.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15_

Ravens Will Closely Monitor O-Line Dynamic

The Ravens offensive line was among the best in the NFL last season, paving the way for a record-setting running attack.While Baltimore would like to keep that unit mostly intact, there is some uncertainty that might affect the offseason because of a pending retirement, suspension and an injury.

Todd Karpovich

Make or Break Season for Several Ravens

Several Ravens players will need to make an impact this upcoming season because they will be in the final year of their contract. Their performance could earn them a contract extension in Baltimore if they play well or looking for a new home if they falter.

Todd Karpovich