Steelers Could Lose Key Starter for Ravens Game
In Week 16, the Baltimore Ravens faced a battered and bruised Pittsburgh Steelers team and earned a crucial 34-17 victory. Their opponent isn't quite as banged-up heading into Saturday's Wild Card Round game, but could still be without some of their key players.
Five Steelers have injury designations on Thursday's final injury report, none bigger than starting guard Mason McCormick, who is questionable with a hand injury. The rookie, who's started the past 14 games at right guard, sustained a broken hand in last week's regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he's still unsure how it will impact him if he does play in this game.
"I don't know, to be honest," McCormick told reporters. "I'm going to see what I can and can't do and we're going to kind of take it from there. And we'll gauge if it's worth it or what I need to do."
A fourth-round pick from South Dakota State, McCormick has been a solid find for Pittsburgh. He took over the starting right guard job after James Daniels went down with an Achilles injury, and while he hasn't been a world-beater, he has provided stability up front.
If he's unable to go, Spencer Anderson, who's started three career games, would be the next man up.
Fellow lineman Calvin Anderson, who is attempting to work his way back from injured reserve, is also listed as questionable for Saturday.
Linebacker Cole Holcomb, wide receiver Roman Wilson and defensive tackle Logan Lee have all been ruled out with injury. All three players have missed most or all of the season.
The Ravens and Steelers kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.
