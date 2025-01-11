Steelers Cut WR Before Ravens Playoff Game
Yes, even as the playoffs begin in a matter of hours, teams are still making tweaks to their rosters.
For instance, the Pittsburgh Steelers cut veteran wide receiver Scotty Miller earlier this week, just days before taking on the rival Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
Miller, 27, appeared in 13 games for Pittsburgh this season, snagging five passes for 69 yards. He was consistently in the lineup early on, but other wideouts such as trade-deadline acquisition Mike Williams and special teams ace Ben Skowronek passed him on the depth chart as the season went on. The Bowling Green product was a healthy scratch on four separate occasions following Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye.
Possibly more important than the release itself is that it opens up a spot on Pittsburgh's active roster. The likely candidate to fill that spot is offensive lineman Calvin Anderson, who has been out since Week 10 but is listed as questionable for this game. The Steelers are dealing with injuries up front, so adding a bit of extra depth could come in handy.
A 2019 sixth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miller was a solid depth receiver early on in his career. His best season came in 2020, when he had 33 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns. He also came up big during Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run, catching a 39-yard touchdown just before halftime of the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers to put the Bucs up 21-10 at the break.
Miller spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, finishing with 11 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He followed former Falcons head coach and current Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to Pittsburgh during the offseason.
